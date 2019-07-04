Slightly crisp around the edges but soft and pliable in the centre, these vegan omelettes are a wholesome breakfast to set you up for the day. Making one big omelette is an option here or make mini pikelet sizes to serve as a nibble.
VEGAN OPEN OMELETTES RECIPE
Makes 2
200g soft tofu ¼ cup hummus 1 garlic clove, crushed 2 Tbsp nutritional yeast ½ cup chickpea flour ¼ tsp paprika Pinch salt ¼ cup water Oil to cook
Topping 1 Tbsp oil 1 spring onion, sliced 200g mushrooms, sliced ½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved Handful of rocket ½ cup grated vegan cheese Basil leaves Salt and pepper to taste Cashew butter to serve
- For the omelette, in a kitchen processor place the tofu, hummus, garlic, yeast, flour, paprika, salt and water. Blend until well combined.
- In a medium-sized frying pan heat a little oil. Add half the mixture, spreading it around. Cook for 5 minutes until set, turn the omelette and cook the other side for a couple of minutes. Place on to a serving plate. Using the remainder of the mixture make a second omelette.
- For the topping, heat the oil. Add the spring onion and mushrooms, cooking for a few minutes until softened. Spoon over the omelettes. Add the cherry tomatoes, rocket, cheese and basil leaves.
- Season with salt and pepper. Serve with a dollop of cashew butter.