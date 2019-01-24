At this time of year it is easy to hunt out some home-grown tomatoes for this refreshing vegetable bruschetta. With a little crunch in the edamame and lemony avocado, it’s the nicest way to start a meal or to enjoy for lunch.
VEGAN BRUSCHETTA WITH AVOCADO & EDAMAME MASH RECIPE
Serves 4-6
1/4 cup oil
1 aubergine, cut into 1/2 cm rounds
1 golden kumara, cut into 1/2 cm lengths
1 purple kumara, cut into 1/2 cm rounds
Mash
2 avocados
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 cup finely chopped spring onion
2 tsp lemon zest
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 cup edamame beans, blanched
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1 cup tomatoes, chopped small
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- In a frying pan heat half the oil. Fry the aubergine until brown and softened on each side. Set aside and cover.
- Rub the remainder of the oil over the kumaras. Place on to a baking tray in the oven for 20 minutes until softened. Remove and cool.
- For the mash, in a bowl combine the avocado, garlic, spring onion, zest, juice and edamame beans. Season with salt and pepper.
- To serve top the vegetables with a dollop of mash and a spoon of chopped tomatoes.