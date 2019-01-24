Try this tofu take on a scramble. I use firm tofu and find the best way to crumble it is with your fingers. Adding ginger and spring onion gives it a spicy hit with two of my favourites — mushrooms and spinach. You could get carried away here adding spices or topping with any array of fresh herbs. I enjoy the taste and texture of tofu, so don’t like to camouflage it with too many flavours.