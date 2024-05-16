Perfect for rainy days, the surprising addition of pickles — yes, pickles — adds a layer of interest to this comforting recipe.
During my second pregnancy, I panicked on getting near to the bottom of my last jar of mustard seed gherkins. Most of the time pickles, gherkins and cornichons are eaten cold, to make the most of their crunch and acidity. But they keep their crunch when added to soups and stews, bringing texture and a hit of sour interest. Here they sit next to onions, beans and greens and a smattering of dill to make a quick stew that tastes much more layered and complicated than it is to make.
Cook the onions
- Heat 50g unsalted butter and 2 tablespoons olive oil in a deep saucepan or wide saucepan over a medium heat.
- Add 2 peeled and finely sliced medium onions and cook for 10 minutes until golden and beginning to crisp. Take out half of the onions and put to one side.
Add the beans
- Add two 400g drained tins, or 600g jarred, cannellini beans to the pan with 1 litre of vegetable stock.
- Season with salt and pepper and use the back of a spoon to squash about half the beans to make the stew creamy. Bring to a simmer over a medium heat and cook for 15 minutes until the beans are hot and starting to break down.
Add the greens
- De-stem 125g cavolo nero. The best way to do this is to pinch a thumb and finger across the seem at the base, then run them along the seem, separating the leaves from the stem. Save the stems for a vegetable stock another day, or compost them, then roughly chop the leaves into bite-sized pieces, add to the stew with half (6) the chopped cornichons and 4 tablespoons of pickling brine and cook for 5-7 minutes until the greens are soft.
- Taste and season with salt and pepper, adding more brine if needed.
Finish the stew
- Once the greens are soft, spoon the stew into bowls, top with the reserved onions, the other half (6) of the chopped cornichons, half a bunch of dill or parsley, some more olive oil, some grated Parmesan or vegan Parmesan-style cheese and a spoonful of creme fraiche.
Recipe from Easy Wins: 12 flavour hits, 125 delicious recipes, 365 days of good eating by Anna Jones. Published by 4th Estate, $60, out now.
More comforting dinner recipes
Turn to these warming dinners on cool days.
Lamb leg with lemon and rosemary. This aromatic lamb dish features garden-fresh rosemary and plenty of citrus.
The best lasagna recipe? Trust us, you’ll make it on repeat.
Lamb and split pea Persian stew. Try this aromatic and flavourful classic.
Venison cottage pie topped with roasted cauliflower recipe. Cosy up with a rich cottage pie with a mountainous cheese and cauliflower topping.
Anna Jones’ Persian noodle soup recipe. A deeply savoury soup with spice, chickpeas, lentils and some pasta thrown in for good measure.