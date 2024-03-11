Is This The Best Lasagna Recipe? Trust Us, You’ll Make It On Repeat

The best lasagne recipe is the one you make at home, blanketed with melted cheese.

This velvety lasagna is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, with deep savoury flavours and layers of pillowy pasta. You could also make this ahead of time, popping it in the oven while you enjoy time with family or guests. Serve with a seasonal side salad — think tomatoes and courgette or mozzarella and crumbed eggplant.

TRADITIONAL LASAGNA RECIPE Serves 6

2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, chopped 1 onion, chopped 3 cloves garlic, crushed 3 cloves garlic, crushed 450g premium minced beef 450g premium minced beef 1 carrot, grated 1 carrot, grated 1 courgette, grated 1 courgette, grated 600ml passata 600ml passata 1 tsp balsamic vinegar 1 tsp balsamic vinegar 1 tsp brown sugar 1 tsp brown sugar 1 tsp Tuscan herbs 1 tsp Tuscan herbs Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste 2 large handfuls spinach 2 large handfuls spinach 8 sheets lasagna 8 sheets lasagna

Sauce 40g butter 40g butter ¼ cup flour ¼ cup flour 1 cup milk 1 cup milk 150g cottage cheese 150g cottage cheese 1 cup grated tasty cheese 1 cup grated tasty cheese Salt and pepper, to taste Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cup grated parmesan ½ cup grated parmesan

First, make the filling. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for two minutes. Add the mince, breaking it up as it cooks and browns. Add the carrot and courgette, stirring through to soften. Pour in the passata, vinegar, sugar and herbs, stirring it all together and cooking for 8-10 minutes until slightly thickened and saucy. Add the spinach, allowing it to wilt. Remove from the heat. Melt the butter in a medium-sized pot to make the sauce. Add the flour, stirring for 2 minutes. Add the milk, whisking until thickened. Remove from the heat, stir through the cheeses. Season with salt and pepper. To build the lasagna, place a little filling into the base of a 20 x 30cm deep ovenproof dish. Cover with sheets of lasagna, then more filling, lasagna, a layer of filling and continue to the top, finishing with sauce. Sprinkle with parmesan. Preheat the oven to 180C. Cook the lasagna for 45 minutes. Serve hot.

