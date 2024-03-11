Is This The Best Lasagna Recipe? Trust Us, You’ll Make It On Repeat

The best lasagne recipe is the one you make at home, blanketed with melted cheese.
This velvety lasagna is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, with deep savoury flavours and layers of pillowy pasta. You could also make this ahead of time, popping it in the oven while you enjoy time with family or guests. Serve with a seasonal side salad — think tomatoes and courgette or mozzarella and crumbed eggplant.
- First, make the filling. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for two minutes. Add the mince, breaking it up as it cooks and browns. Add the carrot and courgette, stirring through to soften.
- Pour in the passata, vinegar, sugar and herbs, stirring it all together and cooking for 8-10 minutes until slightly thickened and saucy. Add the spinach, allowing it to wilt. Remove from the heat.
- Melt the butter in a medium-sized pot to make the sauce. Add the flour, stirring for 2 minutes. Add the milk, whisking until thickened. Remove from the heat, stir through the cheeses. Season with salt and pepper.
- To build the lasagna, place a little filling into the base of a 20 x 30cm deep ovenproof dish.
- Cover with sheets of lasagna, then more filling, lasagna, a layer of filling and continue to the top, finishing with sauce. Sprinkle with parmesan.
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Cook the lasagna for 45 minutes. Serve hot.
More dinner recipes
From easy mussel bucatini to courgette tacos.
A quick-to-assemble vegetable lasagna. This vegetarian feast is best served with warm, melted mozzarella.
Osteria Uno’s easy mussel bucatini with fermented chilli butter. Chef Jordan Macdonald shares his “knock-out” recipe for bucatini with mussels.
Rick Stein’s puff pastry-topped fish pie. The celebrity chef’s golden puff pastry pie combines fish and prawns.
A make-on-repeat tofu and noodle stir-fry with peanut sauce. This delicious dish is as foolproof as it is versatile.
Fill courgette tacos with cherry tomatoes, sweetcorn kernels and pickled onion. Shredded courgettes add a crispy texture to this flavourful summer recipe.