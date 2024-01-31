Shredded courgettes add a crispy texture to this flavourful taco recipe.

These vegetarian tacos are quick to make and have only three ingredients (plus seasoning). It’s a great way to use up the excess courgettes from the vegetable garden. You can also adjust your filling to your preference — but, in the summer months, why not keep it colourful?

COURGETTE SOFT TACOS RECIPE Makes 8

2 cups grated courgettes 2 cups grated courgettes ¼ tsp salt ¼ tsp salt 1½ cups grated parmesan 1½ cups grated parmesan 2 eggs 2 eggs Freshly ground pepper Freshly ground pepper

Filling 1 avocado, diced 1 avocado, diced 1 cup fresh corn kernels 1 cup fresh corn kernels 100g cherry tomatoes, chopped 100g cherry tomatoes, chopped ½ cup diced cucumber ½ cup diced cucumber 1 cup chopped coriander 1 cup chopped coriander ½ red chilli, diced small ½ red chilli, diced small 1 lime, squeezed 1 lime, squeezed Pickled red onions, optional Pickled red onions, optional

Dressing 50g feta 50g feta ½ cup Greek yoghurt ½ cup Greek yoghurt

Preheat the oven to 180C. Line two baking trays with baking paper. Place the grated courgettes in a bowl and sprinkle with salt. Leave for a few minutes then squeeze the excess liquid. To the courgettes, add the parmesan and eggs with a few grinds of pepper, mixing well. Place four large spoonfuls on to each tray, using up all the mixture. With the back of the spoon, spread each into a disc approx. 12cm in diameter. Bake for 15 minutes until golden. Remove and peel them from the paper and hang them over a rolling pin or some other round object. Cool. For the filling combine the avocado, corn, tomatoes, cucumber, coriander, chilli and lime juice. For the dressing combine the feta and yoghurt until smooth. Serve the courgette taco filled with a good dollop of dressing and top with pickled red onions.

More courgette recipes

From a make-again salad to a white chocolate loaf.

This courgette and kūmara soup recipe is comforting and weeknight-friendly. Top with Greek yoghurt and some chopped basil leaves.

This eggplant recipe comes together easily with mozzarella, pesto and courgette. A moreish eggplant stack that’s a quick, versatile and impressive starter or lunch dish.

Stuff your courgettes with this simple spinach pesto. Dress your greens in more, equally delicious greens.