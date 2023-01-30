Food & Drink

A Simple Recipe For Spinach Pesto-Stuffed Courgettes

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Photo / Babiche Martens

Courgettes are abundant and at a good price for the summer months, so eat them every way you can, like in a salad with crispy chickpeas, or a roast pepper fritatta. Change the bread and cheese in this recipe to suit your dietary needs, making this recipe gluten-free or vegan.

SPINACH PESTO-STUFFED COURGETTES RECIPE

Serves 4

2 cups baby spinach

2 cloves garlic

2 slices wholemeal bread

1 cup grated parmesan

½ cup olive oil

½ tsp salt

2 tsp lemon zest

Pinch chilli flakes

4 medium courgettes

100g cherry tomatoes

Basil leaves, to garnish
  1. Preheat oven to 180C.
  2. For the spinach pesto, in a kitchen processor place the spinach, garlic, bread, ¾ cup parmesan, oil, salt, lemon zest and chilli flakes. Blitz until well combined.
  3. Cut the courgettes in half lengthways. Using a teaspoon, scoop out about a third of the flesh. Place the halves into a baking dish. Fill each with spinach pesto. Sprinkle over the remaining parmesan. Dot around the tomatoes.
  4. Place into the oven for 25 minutes or until golden and the courgettes are just softened. Serve them while they are hot.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5