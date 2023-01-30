Courgettes are abundant and at a good price for the summer months, so eat them every way you can, like in a salad with crispy chickpeas, or a roast pepper fritatta. Change the bread and cheese in this recipe to suit your dietary needs, making this recipe gluten-free or vegan.
SPINACH PESTO-STUFFED COURGETTES RECIPE Serves 4
2 cups baby spinach 2 cloves garlic 2 slices wholemeal bread 1 cup grated parmesan ½ cup olive oil ½ tsp salt 2 tsp lemon zest Pinch chilli flakes 4 medium courgettes 100g cherry tomatoes Basil leaves, to garnish
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- For the spinach pesto, in a kitchen processor place the spinach, garlic, bread, ¾ cup parmesan, oil, salt, lemon zest and chilli flakes. Blitz until well combined.
- Cut the courgettes in half lengthways. Using a teaspoon, scoop out about a third of the flesh. Place the halves into a baking dish. Fill each with spinach pesto. Sprinkle over the remaining parmesan. Dot around the tomatoes.
- Place into the oven for 25 minutes or until golden and the courgettes are just softened. Serve them while they are hot.