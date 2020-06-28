Thai-Style Courgette Noodle & Tofu Soup Recipe

Making your own noodles from any vegetables is easy if you have a spiraliser. If not, cut them lengthways and then into strips. The tofu adds a great protein punch to this simple soup which can be made in minutes. A little cheating using a bought curry paste is quite acceptable mid-week.
COURGETTE NOODLE AND TOFU SOUP RECIPE Serves 4
4 courgettes 1 Tbsp olive oil 1 red onion, sliced 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 tsp grated ginger 50gm yellow curry paste 3 cups vegetable stock 1 cup coconut milk 200g tofu, cubed Garnish with ¼ cup chopped peanuts or roughly chopped coriander leaves
- Use a spiraliser or cut the courgettes into strips for the noodles.
- Heat the oil in a saucepan. Add the onion, cooking until softened. Add the garlic and ginger, cooking for a further 2 minutes. Stir through the curry paste and cook for for a further minute. Pour in the stock and coconut milk, bringing to a simmer.
- Pan-fry the tofu until lightly browned on all sides. Add to the simmering soup along with the courgette noodles, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until they are just cooked through.
- Serve hot in bowls with a good sprinkling of coriander.