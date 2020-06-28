Food & Drink

Thai-Style Courgette Noodle & Tofu Soup Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Courgette Noodle & Tofu Soup. Photo / Babiche Martens

Making your own noodles from any vegetables is easy if you have a spiraliser. If not, cut them lengthways and then into strips. The tofu adds a great protein punch to this simple soup which can be made in minutes. A little cheating using a bought curry paste is quite acceptable mid-week.

COURGETTE NOODLE AND TOFU SOUP RECIPE

Serves 4

4 courgettes

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tsp grated ginger

50gm yellow curry paste

3 cups vegetable stock

1 cup coconut milk

200g tofu, cubed

Garnish with ¼ cup chopped peanuts or roughly chopped coriander leaves
  1. Use a spiraliser or cut the courgettes into strips for the noodles.
  2. Heat the oil in a saucepan. Add the onion, cooking until softened. Add the garlic and ginger, cooking for a further 2 minutes. Stir through the curry paste and cook for for a further minute. Pour in the stock and coconut milk, bringing to a simmer.
  3. Pan-fry the tofu until lightly browned on all sides. Add to the simmering soup along with the courgette noodles, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until they are just cooked through.
  4. Serve hot in bowls with a good sprinkling of coriander.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5