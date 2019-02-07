A Spanish frittata is always a winner. This recipe uses seasonal roasted peppers and courgettes and is delicious served at room temperature along with a simple tomato salad and crusty bread.
ROASTED PEPPER & COURGETTE FRITTATA RECIPE
Serves 2-4
1 Tbsp olive oil 1 spring onion, finely chopped 1 clove garlic, crushed 1 medium potato, thinly sliced 1 courgette, grated 4 eggs, whisked and seasoned 1 red pepper, roasted, peeled and sliced 1 cup basil leaves, plus extra for garnish ¼ cup grated parmesan
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- Heat the oil in a small heavy-based frying pan. Add the onion, garlic and potato cooking for 5-8 minutes until the potato is completely softened.
- Add the courgette, cooking for a further 3 minutes. Pour in the eggs, stir through half the pepper and basil leaves.
- Sprinkle over the cheese and place into the oven for 20 minutes until just set in the middle.
- Remove, cool, and tip onto a serving platter or take in the pan to the picnic.
- To serve top with the remaining roasted pepper and extra basil leaves.