This is a show-stopper for guests and a great way to use excess tomatoes. You can use store-bought baba ganoush instead of the eggplant for convenience.
TOMATO AND SMASHED EGGPLANT RECIPE Serves 6-8
Smashed eggplant 1 large eggplant ¼ cup tahini 2 cloves garlic 2 tsp lemon zest 1 Tbsp lemon juice
Tart 2 Tbsp butter 1 Tbsp sugar 1 clove garlic, chopped 4-5 sprigs thyme 600g tomatoes, halved 400g puff pastry
- Preheat the oven to 200C.
- For the smash, prick the eggplant with a small sharp knife a few times. Place on an oven tray and cook for 20-25 minutes until it has completely softened. Remove and cool enough to handle. Split it down the middle, and scoop the inside out into a small bowl. Add the tahini, garlic, lemon zest and juice. Mash it all together with a fork, or pulse with a stick blender.
- Place the butter and sugar into a 22cm ovenproof frying pan on the heat to melt. Add the garlic and cook for 2 or 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and sprinkle in the thyme sprigs.
- Place the tomato halves, cut side down, snugly into the pan in a circular pattern, leaving no spaces. Spread the eggplant smash on top of the tomatoes.
- Roll the pastry on a lightly floured bench until 2cm larger than the pan. Place it on top, tucking in the edges. A little rustic is fine. Place into the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden. Remove and cool for 15 minutes.
- When ready to tip out of the pan, place a large plate on top. Carefully flip the pan over to reveal the tart.