Stay Warm! 14 Fabulous Winter Scarves To Bundle Up In

The seasonal accessory is a faithful companion.

As temperatures begin to cool we’ve surveyed a range of accessories to shop in preparation, and this time we’ve zeroed in on the warming effects of a well-made scarf.

Added for warmth, this assortment of fresh scarves also offers a sense of style. Some feature classic houndstooth checks that work well when your daily wardrobe consists of professional separates.

Some are bold in hue, offering a jolt of colour on a subdued day. When you need a pick-me-up, a brightly coloured scarf is sometimes all it takes to lift even the most basic outfit.

Our pick of the season? I’m a personal fan of Kowtow’s beanie/scarf metamorphosis. Enveloping and cool, it’s the kind of winter accessory that will support you around the clock.

Fashion assistant Annabel Dickson selects a few more for your consideration below.

Alemais scarf, $440, from Angel Divine

