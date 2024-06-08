A coat you can throw on easily and fasten at the waist is possibly the most pragmatic piece of outerwear you’ll own.

There’s something about a practical coat that fastens at the waist with a belt that offers you support around the clock.

Thrown on over workwear or weekend dressing, this seasonal favourite is an easy way to add an element of refinement when you need a single garment to do all the work for you.

Below is a range of the best belted coats, as fashion assistant Annabel Dickson makes a convincing case for some of the cosiest coats to shop right now.

From study wool coats to leather, there’s a range of options that offer the type of comfort and coverage required this time of the year.

Cosy up in a warm and textural coat from the Australian stalwart.

Wide lapels give this Ruby option a grand silhouette, perfect for after-five dressing.

Known for its boxy shapes, the Scandinavian retailer extends its voluminous design aesthetic to a plush coat with wide sleeves.

Another great enveloping coat with a wide collar, there’s a hint of mid-century design with this Moochi option, in classic grey.

The perfect length belted coat, peak lapels give this an elevated look. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Dignified sophistication doesn’t always come in black and beige. We love the electric blue of this Mackage coat, great for adding a knockout colour to a winter wardrobe.

Shaped like a luxurious dressing gown, this olive green option is perfect tribute to winter’s preference for earth tones.

A double-breasted coat is always special, and we love the smartness of the oatmeal option, perfect with professional attire or with a pair of classic blue jeans.

Padded to perfection, this Wray coat is like snuggling into your favourite duvet, every hour of the day.

Stay chic in a leather trench, belted at the waist with the added value of a removable toscana shearling collar for personalised styling at every occasion.

A classic Burberry belted trench with an updated twist from their latest collection. Photo / Burberry

The British heritage brand is synonymous with a good, utilitarian belted coat, and there’s a variety of options to shop right now. We can’t decide so you’ll have to peruse for yourself.

Charcoal grey is the perfect choice for easy, seamless winter dressing.

More seasonal buys

Invest in warm wardrobe solutions that last the distance.

11 Of The Most Reliably Warm Skivvies For Winter. Need an additional layer to keep you toasty this season? Reach for a high-neck top both elegant and cosy.

Too cold to leave the house? These warm yet glamorous going-out looks will motivate you. From the car to the club in a look both glamorous and cosy.

9 pairs of tights for playful and practical seasonal dressing. Invest in a pair of showstopping stockings and you’ll want to brave the cold.

Fresh coat: Stylish trenches to cosy up in (and wear forever). Keep warm with autumn’s loveliest trench coats.

12 pairs of knee-high boots that are Viva-approved. These knee-high boots will keep you warm and stylish.