Sometimes all it takes is a tidy belt to add the perfect polish to an outfit.

Some belts are wide, some are thin. Others feature mock-croc patterns and others are sleek.

The never-ending possibilities of belt options are there for the taking as retailers offer an assortment of belts this season that will add just the right amount of polish to a look.

Whether cinched at the waist or slung nonchalantly through mannish tailored trousers, belts must be supportive and complementary to an overall outfit.

Below we survey an assortment of chic belts to invest in now.

For winter creams, this gold and white belt is the kind of welcome 90s throwback we love, working surprisingly well over a chunky knit sweater.

Featuring classic top-stitching, this preppy option is great for tailored trousers and the array of pleated skirts on offer.

The Australian leather stalwart continues to create timeless belt options that age beautifully with time. Great with denim.

A slim belt from the local brand is an ideal option for tidy workwear.

The French brand is synonymous with eternal effortlessness, and this belt option with its cold clasp is an easy way to add some elegance to a look. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

For some texture, this faux snakeskin belt is a great way to add a point of interest to both professional and party dressing.

Woven belts are a great way to add texture to a look, perfect over your favourite winter dress or threaded through a casual weekend outfit.

Simple, easy and classic, for something safe that works in all situations, the local brand has the perfect black belt for your consideration.

Another easy classic, we love the simplicity of the buckle on this option and the reasonable price point.

For a nod to the 90s, this oversized, glossy buckle is great with an all-black ensemble.

The local leather experts know a thing or two about quality leather. Another great option that will wear down beautifully with time.

More accessories

What to buy now and love forever.

12 pairs of knee-high boots that are Viva-approved. These knee-high boots will keep you warm and stylish.

52 of the warmest, chicest accessories for crisp autumn days. As temperatures begin to dip, Dan Ahwa gets the latest updates from retailers and designers delivering the best accessories that will help keep the chill at bay.

Dan Ahwa: From baguettes to croissants, these carb-shaped bags offer up an easy outfit upgrade. If an outfit refresh is on the cards, a bready-looking bag can offer comfort and joy.

Need a belt or a DIY sneaker upgrade? An interesting shoelace might help solve a sartorial rut. A styling trick appropriated from the skate community is gaining momentum.