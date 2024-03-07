Keep warm with autumn’s loveliest trench coats.

A trench coat tells you what it is and how it’s supposed to be worn. It is about staying elegantly armoured, about buffering against weather’s eventualities and don’t-know-what-to-wear inevitabilities. Some call upon classic motifs, with cuts that flow and cinch. Some are talky — an opportunity to wear a puffed sleeve, shoulder pads, (faux) snakeskin.

Fashion assistant and stylist Annabel Dickson rounds up all of these options below, with some of the best new trench coats to shop this season coming from outerwear doyenne Kate Sylvester, Harris Tapper and Knuefermann.

One of the great qualities of local label Juliette Hogan is that it combines classic silhouettes with modern flair, like this double-breasted trench in a sandy, enduring check.

Double down on denim with this sleek, belted coat from Australian label Camilla & Marc, featuring removable shoulder pads and raglan sleeves.

Rejina Pyo injects something serpentine into accents of tailoring with this glossy (faux) snakeskin coat.

This Venroy trench has all the markers of outerwear that will outlast any trend cycle: a sandy (read: go-with-everything) cotton twill, a relaxed fit, front and back storm flaps and a detachable belt.

Another timeless option: this black Rebe trench, simple enough and languid enough for layering on cold autumn days.

There’s much to be said for a mossy green. Using a combination of cotton and Tencel, Country Road delivers a garment that’s earthy and primed for every day.

For a glint of gold, consider this sweeping double-breasted Aje trench.

New Zealand label Harris Tapper has become well-known for its foundational pieces. This white nylon coat drops gracefully.

Acne Studios’ talent for turning the subtle into the impactful makes the Swedish brand a frontrunner when you want something fun. Case in point: this splash of cow print.

Kate Sylvester has positioned itself as one of the best brands for a good coat, and we love this new-release version that’s beautiful belted or not.

A favourite for Parisian chic, Sandro opens up the possibilities of layering with plenty of houndstooth pleats.

A pitch-perfect rust-red that’s ready for all weather eventualities.

Copenhagen-based Saks Potts consistently delivers personality that’s also refreshingly wearable. This leather coat is a splurge, with red contrast piping, double-buttoned vent cuffs and a thin belt.

If you’re after a coat to bundle up in, this oversized Knuefermann trench is as enveloping as it is elegant.

