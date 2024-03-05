Where to shop when you need to pay attention to your hemlines.

Inclusivity comes in all forms, and while there’s a concerted effort from a handful of brands and retailers to deliver a size range that truly reflects size diversity, the subject of tall versus short can be an altogether different matter that requires a little more trial and error.

Generally speaking, the rule of thumb for height for men is that if you’re anywhere between 152cm and 163cm (5″0-5″4) then you are considered “short”; and if you’re 165cm-178cm (5″5-5″10) you’re considered average height. If you’re 180cm-191cm (5″11-6″3), you’re considered tall.

According to the World Health Organisation (Who), for women, the average height globally is 160cm (5″3).

So, if you’re someone who falls anywhere around 152cm-163cm, where do you shop for quality fashion that isn’t from the tween department?

A survey online suggests a range of advice for the more PC term “petite” — and while there are several truly inclusive international brands out there catering to people with various body shapes, finding clothes you don’t always need to get altered as a short person can prove challenging.

There’s a lot to consider when you’re out shopping — in addition to sustainably made clothes that last the distance and clothes that suit your personal style, the desire to shop and support local brands is still something that factors into the way some of us like to shop.

So, from a local point of view, this is a small selection of brands that offer well-made clothes designed in New Zealand that offer considerate hemlines for people short in stature.

For anyone looking to get their clothes altered, we canvassed a brief assortment of reputable suggestions from industry experts and more.

Another quick-pro tip when it comes to ensuring your clothes fit properly: to ensure an accurate measure and a comfortable fit, it pays to have someone measure you. Remember to stand straight but relaxed, with your heels together and your arms at your sides. Do not suck in the stomach or inflate the chest as this can impact your final measurements.

The Pōneke-based brand designed by Anjali Burnett and Rachel Easting is one of our more beloved local labels for its irreverent sense of humour, whimsical prints and joyful use of colour. Many of its tailored blazers and coats, for example, range from size 6 to size 20, with the longest sleeve length measuring 63cm. Much of the tailoring is tidy with neat shoulders and offers a comfortable fit for people shorter in height, with consideration also to torso height. The brand offers some excellent mini-skirt options. Shirts and tops also have tidy lengths that don’t overwhelm the body.

The menswear brand is one of the few local fashion labels that offer a subscription membership service that takes all the guesswork out of dressing thoughtfully, providing access to members-only events that allow guys to meet with its designer Samuel Hickey and offer direct feedback on how clothes feel and fit. With a focus on preppy, capsule wardrobe staples, this way of designing allows a better focus on timeless clothes that don’t date, along with simple cuts that don’t overwhelm the body. Tidy oxford shirts, shorts that skim mid-thigh and fitted T-shirts offer a clean-cut silhouette. There’s nothing overly baggy here, which makes it an ideal choice for men who need shorter lengths.

What the local label does well is offer up the kind of genderless clothes that work for a range of bodies. Sometimes boxy in fit, the generosity of some of its pieces means if your style errs more on the side of voluminous silhouettes, then Kowtow is an ideal choice to consider. From organic cotton denim to floaty dresses, what the brand does particularly well is offer pieces that are easy to alter but can also look great slightly oversized if this aligns best with your day-to-day preference.

The Viva Next Gen designer has quickly become a Wellington staple, creating smart, professional and elegant clothes for everyone including notable figures Sandra McKie and Wellington mayor Tory Whanau. James’ accomplished tailoring and smaller collections allow him to focus on beautiful fabrics and a closer connection to his customers where he can concentrate on delivering well-fitting garments. A woven dinner jacket, for example, is cut high on the body with a tidy length; and shirts adhere to a crisp, preppy aesthetic that is reinforced with the kind of structure that works well for people with shorter frames.

Making clothes from her Newmarket workroom/retail space, having direct access to a designer is an ideal way to form a relationship with someone who knows your body shape — particularly when it comes to ensuring length and fit are correct. Olivia’s mix of womenswear and a small selection of menswear is a great local choice; the designer has a strong aesthetic that offers something a little more interesting in a sea of basic shapes. If you’re after a thoughtful design aesthetic, this could be a good place to start. Olivia also offers bespoke in-house tailoring and is a great choice for petite brides and special-occasion dressing with a difference.

The New Zealand menswear staple has stayed true to its passion for locally made fashion with a nod to the past. Retro print shirts and classic carcoats are just some of the brand’s mainstays but head into its unique inner-city Auckland outpost for a survey of its accessories. Whatever your height, a well-selected mix of accessories is essential — especially if you’re short in stature. Because much of its product takes inspiration from the 50s and 60s, the cuts are much cleaner to work with. The average price of a suit is $1650 plus GST and is not made-to-order — the team makes the client’s own pattern. Suits are constructed in its Avondale workroom, so this is another level of bespoke that people can benefit from.

When your background and complementary business focus on the fine art of patternmaking, then you’ll understand a thing or two about correct fit. The designer who runs a pattern-making business and her eponymous fashion label is one of our go-to brands for clothes that fit the body properly. From swimwear to interesting basics, Rachel’s adept hand at ensuring your clothes fit and last the distance is an essential part of our local fashion offering. Knowing how to size garments to the correct length is Rachel’s forte.

As part of our Viva Next Gen showcase at New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria 2023, designer Tess McCone offered up designs that can be easily scaled for all heights. Short coquettish dresses and generously sized tops and shirts are the kind of easy pieces that feel malleable to various lengths. Perfect because Tess does have a made-to-order library of well-made and thoughtfully designed garments that will make the perfect, versatile addition to any stylish wardrobe.

The brand has quickly become a household name, and in recent years made a much more concerted effort to listen to the needs of its customers. Smaller, regular runs and shapes that are versatile to various body shapes make the brand an easy, local go-to for many New Zealand women. There’s a range of shorter mini skirts and dresses that are malleable to various heights. Some of its new-season dresses range from size 2 to size 28 and come with pragmatic notes on garment fit — from waist size to shoulder lengths, this kind of transparent sizing information is a pivotal part of the brand’s customer loyalty. Its latest mini dress (above) comes with a square band bust and falls into an A-line shape, which is the type of easy silhouette that works for both tall and short bodies.

