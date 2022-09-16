Olivia Cashmore, Where’d You Get That Sweater?

When you step inside fashion designer Olivia Cashmore’s Newmarket retail space, beyond the chic racks of clothes you might find her working away at her cutting table, quietly getting on with it.

Opened in the hubbub of Newmarket's Kent Street at number 15 at the tail-end of 2021, Olivia's quiet and well-lit space offers respite for the customer who desires more from their clothes.

It's an intimate experience dealing directly with a designer, and one that Olivia enjoys, her signature blend of smart tailoring for all genders, knitwear and playful prints supported by her belief in a pre-order model less is more in Olivia's world.

"It’s a real highlight to meet and help my customers," she explains.

"I really value building connections with people and it’s so special to be able to see my pieces be tried on and adored. Good customer service is a real focus for me so being able to assist and help is really satisfying."

"I feel so grateful when people buy something it’s such a fulfilling and encouraging moment. I hope that never gets old and I am always grateful."

Olivia in her Newmarket retail and work space. Photo / Supplied

Most recently she launched three new styles to her collection a shirt, black trousers and a dress, wardrobe staples that stand the test of time, helping celebrate her first year in business.

With a summer collection available at the end of October, slow and steady is how this talented young designer is helping redefine contemporary luxury made right here in Aotearoa.

We get to know the designer a little better as she shares with us the things that she relies on to inspire her and to make it work for her and her business. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Tell us about your career so far and your professional background.

During my time at university, I worked at Taylor, which I actually found incredibly valuable. Learning how to style, learning how to read the customer and serve them accordingly all so important. I also worked in the workroom at Taylor during my uni breaks.

When I finished university I was lucky enough to get a job at Maggie Marilyn. I started off in production and ended up working in design and sampling.

Again, working here was invaluable. It was such a special time and we had so much fun as a team. After four years there I decided it was time for a break. I didn’t expect to start my own brand so soon, but here I am and one year in already!

Fabienne wears the new You Wish Dress. Photo / Supplied

Describe a typical working day for you.

I am a one-man band so it varies a lot. At the moment I am finishing off my summer collection/production. I’m a morning person so I like to start early.

What is a piece of clothing you bought recently, or want to buy?

Aside from most of my winter collection, I recently scored a second-hand pair of old Céline sneakers. I’ve been on the hunt for a mint white pair for about 3 years and finally found some. I’m trying to not wear them too much so I can keep them looking nice but it’s very hard to resist.

What's a book you’re reading, or one you’ve enjoyed recently? Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Where the Crawdads Sing was my most recent favourite. I picked it up on holiday because I had forgotten my book at home I couldn't put it down and finished it during the trip. Really unexpected, with a great hook and a great ending. Now I can see the movie.

What is an interesting person or account you follow on Instagram?

Amy Smilovic, who is the founder and creative director of fashion brand Tibi. I love the way she breaks down each collection and talks through the pieces. She has raw, honest energy (I also love the sound effects) and the way her conversations roll on with humour is very refreshing and so helpful.

I admire how present she is in her brand, still building and being creative. It is quite a testimony of how she has remained fresh in her outlook and style.

Do you have a favourite TV show?

I started watching Korean dramas about a year ago and now it's all I watch. I recently finished the K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which is about a 27-year-old autistic woman who has landed her first job as an attorney.

The actress who plays the main character is incredible and the way she plays Woo Young-woo gave me quite an insight into people who live with autism and have to interact and relate to people who don’t see the world the same way they do. Is a heartwarming and unique storyline.

What’s on your playlist right now a song on repeat?

I am listening to early Ms. Lauryn Hill at the moment. Also loving Tems.

What's an event or exhibition that you are looking forward to and why?

New Zealand artist Hugo Koha Lindsay is having an exhibition towards the end of the year. I recently met him and am now a fan. His work is beautiful.

Gemmayze Street. Photo / Babiche Martens

What's an Auckland bar/cafe or restaurant that you like and why?

Middle eastern food is my favourite cuisine, so Gemmayze Street is a favourite fresh and great flavours.

Candy Shop in Newmarket hands down has the best fried chicken. I was so sad that Saan on Ponsonby Road closed down, their spicy tom yum cocktails were the best. Cassia in the city is on my list of places to go I've heard great things.

Where is your favourite place to shop and why?

Olivia Cashmore, of course! I always pop into Simon James Concept Store it’s always a lovely experience and their curation is impeccable. If I could buy the whole store I would.

When I am in the South Island I also always pop into Seletti Concept Store. Again, I love their selection of pieces. It is quite difficult to find shops that stock unusual, unique products. I would love to see Olivia Cashmore in there one day.

Nabeel wears the New growth knit. Photo / Supplied

What’s a travel destination you're keen to visit and why?

India is high on my list. My boyfriend is from Chennai so I’m looking forward to going there together and seeing where he spent his formative years. Even before we started dating I wanted to go the colour, food and culture excites me. I am yet to visit New York, so that is also pretty high on the priority list.

Your favourite park/beach/walk in Auckland?

I am a sucker for Tamaki Drive around 17km of pure bliss. I’ve had many healing walks along that stretch of road and many painful long runs. Most recently I have had two different orca whale sightings, which were incredible. There is such a calming peace about being by the water.

What's the best piece of advice you've received?