Madeleine Hocquard Jones, Where’d You Get That Power Suit?

New York-based New Zealand stylist Madeleine Hocquard Jones learned from the best, assisting legendary stylist Grace Coddington at Vogue. Here, she shares a few of her favourite things — including her ever-growing 90s Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel collection.

Photo / Supplied

New York I've called New York home for eight years now. Access is what makes this city the best in the world for me. Access to amazing work, incredible cultural diversity, to the garment district and, when home in Brooklyn, the best view of the city from the shoreline.

Pedro Almodovar I'm currently watching any film by Pedro Almodovar. His sets, locations and use of colour always offer great visual inspiration.

Photo / Supplied

Vintage Chanel I have an ever-growing 90s Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel collection — I'm obsessed with that era. I just purchased a rare runway black and white jumpsuit with matching cropped jacket, which featured in the Chanel 1995 spring campaign, worn by Claudia Schiffer.

Mexico City I'm keen to travel to Mexico City. The eclectic architecture and endless galleries, museums and colour is a stockpile of inspiration to last a lifetime.

Photo / Supplied

A Milo Baughman brass Etagere My latest homeware purchase is a mid-century Milo Baughman brass Etagere that I found on eBay, which is where I buy everything. But I have a pink laminate marble dresser on my wishlist from a Miami-based vintage store called Dolphin & Flamingo which might take the top spot. Most of the furniture in my apartment, like my wardrobe, is pink.

Chopova Lowena I am really into Chopova Lowena. They use deadstock fabrics and a distinct mix of patterns and textures with historic design roots. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Supplied

Javier Senosiain I'm reading Arquitectura Orgánica De Senosiain; it's a stunning exploration of Javier Senosiain's work. His famous home, Casa Orgánica, in Mexico City blew my mind — I came back to NYC with three of his books.