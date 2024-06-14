Nutty, cheesy and earthy — these pesto-based recipes bring big flavours with minimal effort.

Assembling homemade condiments may seem like a fussy task but having a reliable jar of seasoning on hand can make weekly cooking less arduous.

Pesto is among those condiments that can supply strong flavour and creamy texture with a single dollop. In this collection, we’ve got several recipes for making pesto from scratch — some feature basil, parsley, watercress and coriander, while one special occasion serving blends capsicum and sundried tomatoes.

We also have meals you can pair with the homemade (or store-bought) condiment. There are pairings with lamb kebabs, flaky salmon and a leg of shallow-fried mussels. There are also plenty of vegetarian options, including warm salads, savoury pastries and a ricotta gnudi from a masterful local pasta restaurant.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This homemade jar is a punchy blend of basil, garlic, grated parmesan, pine nuts and lemon. This is a great starting point for those venturing into making condiments from scratch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Walnuts provide a stronger and earthier flavour to this parsley-based pesto. This canape recipe sees the blend paired with bruschetta and blue cheese.

Photo / Babiche Martens

When courgettes are in abundance, this light and cheesy plate will be a welcome side or snack. A pinch of chilli flakes adds a little heat.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This herby salmon serving will be a showstopping centrepiece. It’s also an ideal dish to save for leftovers, spread into sandwiches and mixed into salads.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This avocado toast serving is made special with plenty of flavourful toppings — think pesto, feta, red onion and freshly squeezed lime.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This oven-baked vegan dish is an excellent option for making use of vegetables, like cauliflower, courgette and any leafy greens.

Photo / Jason Oxenham

Jordan and Sarah Macdonald share the recipe for this viridescent pasta from Osteria Uno, which features a homemade watercress pesto.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

The winter season calls for bowls of warm salad. This one features carby and satisfying bulghur wheat, mixed in with crumbles of feta and charred cauliflower and lemon.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Melty mozzarella is a luscious addition to this vegetarian side, which is finished with a glug of olive oil and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This quick-to-make courgette bread comes with an additional pesto recipe (recipe editor Angela Casley recommends their pairing).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This sharing plate of mussels is a warming winter dish. They’re stuffed with cream cheese and pesto, crumbed with panko and shallow-fried (then served with chilli and lime).

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re seeking a breezy mid-weak meal, this recipe should be your go-to. Serve the kebabs with a side of tangy yoghurt and toasted flatbreads or pita.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This dish is particularly great for big dinner parties. Split the toppings on to separate plates and build your own bites while breaking bread together.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Make this savoury pastry your next afternoon tea treat (finishing with a generous sprinkling of parmesan).

Photo / Babiche Martens

A dollop of pesto can make a plate of greens more zestful. You can rotate your vegetables based on the season.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This vibrant lamb centrepiece is designed for special occasions, full of colour and topped with a stunning orange pesto (made with capsicum, sundried tomatoes and plenty of pine nuts).