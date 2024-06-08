Those who despise tofu haven’t cooked it like this. These brilliant recipes showcase the versatility of this plant-based protein, whether fried until crispy or silken and smooth.

Those in the know are well aware of tofu’s great potential. Despite the dismissal of naysayers, it is quick to soak up flavours, can be cooked to adopt a wide variety of textures and is full of plant-based protein.

In this recipe collection, recipe editor Angela Casley, and other chefs who’ve opened their recipe books to Viva, illustrate its great versatility. It is pan-fried, scrambled, blended, simmered and, most commonly, drenched in sticky and sweet sauces. In one case, it even produces an unbelievably creamy dessert.

It isn’t strictly used in vegetarian or vegan cooking either (though we do have plenty of recipes to suit this preference). A few dishes serve tofu alongside fish, beef and prawns to enhance a dish with silken textures or deliver extra savoury sauces.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This dish sees chewy egg noodles doused in a sticky peanut sauce.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Segments of grapefruit and snappy green beans make this salad feel fresh.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re looking to skip eggs, opt for this tofu-based omelette. It’s seasoned with a touch of nutritional yeast and paprika (and packed full of nutritious vegetables).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This fish serving finds company in a smooth tofu and avocado salsa (which is brightened with plenty of vibrant citrus).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This warming broth is a perfect pick for wintry evenings. It’s full of umami flavours and coconut milk as well as crispy pan-fried tofu.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Cauliflower rice provides a tender base for this comforting vegetarian bowl, finished with generous crumbles of feta.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This tasty tofu dish is a lovely lunchbox-friendly meal. Snap peas and sesame seeds supply a crisp texture to contrast with the tender tofu.

Photo / Vanessa Wu

Sam Low shares this recipe from his cookbook Modern Chinese. It melds minced beef and soft tofu with delicious savoury flavours (think garlic, fermented black bean and fresh ginger).

Photo / Supplied

Des Harris of The Hunting Lodge shares the recipe for this punchy vegan wrap with a burned orange flatbread made from scratch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This refreshing pawpaw salad is dressed with a moreish fish sauce and littered with crunchy peanuts.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This golden vegetarian curry will add colour to grey days. Pair with flatbreads and tangy yoghurt.

Photo / Supplied

Julia Busuttil Nishimura shares the recipe for this brothy noodle bowl. It’s catalogued in her book Around The Table.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This tofu and vegetable bowl is drenched in a sweet and salty glaze, think garlic, soy sauce, honey and mirin.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re looking to start your day with a fry-up, you could opt for this plate (complete with sizzled tomatoes, spinach and seedy bread).

Photo / Supplied

Slow-cooked and served over perfectly cooked rice, Ellie Bullen’s curry is hearty and deeply warming.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Vegans rejoice! This iteration of a classic dessert omits all dairy and produces a creamy texture with sweetened silken tofu.