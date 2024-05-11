‘Tis the season for flaky pastry and fluffy potato tops — combat the chill with these warming pie recipes.

Does any bite rival the warmth supplied by a simple pie?

There’s so much to love — from the crisp encasing pastry to the rich, savoury filling and the aromatic steam that erupts from the first bite. And, though we love a bakery special tucked in a brown paper bag, they’re easy to make at home.

In this recipe collection, you’ll find a wide range of offerings. Think retro-inspired servings of steak and oysters, cheesy sauces and plant-based potato tops. Each will keep you feeling toasty (and prepare you for the chill outdoors).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This luscious, tender chicken pie is a bastion of comfort. The addition of corn creates a hint of sweetness.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This meat pie is enriched with a glug of dark stout and a sprinkle of herbs.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe substitutes a potato topping for mashed kūmara, creating a sweet, fluffy layer atop flaky fish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The treatish filling of these single-serving pies is slow-cooked, infusing the distinct flavours of garlic, orange zest and red wine.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Complex flavour is drawn from various aromatics in this hefty sausage pie (think garlic, celery and mixed herbs).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Flaky and buttery filo encompasses this savoury mix of feta and spinach. Serve with your preferred punchy chutney.

This recipe from British chef Rick Stein skips the fuss of a full crust and sees the smoky fish filling topped with puff pastry.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This bite-sized pie will be a welcome canape for a party. Bacon adds a salty bite, while brie produces a creamy texture and rich flavour.

Annabel Langbein shares the recipe for this decadent bacon and chicken pie, topped with rosemary-tinged ‘dumplings’.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Mushrooms are an under-rated pie-filling — they supply caramelised and umami notes for a satisfying savoury stew. In this single-serving pie, the vegetable is paired with lamb steak.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fennel fills this vibrant fish pie with a licorice-like flavour, while a kūmara topping supplies sweet, earthy flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Dried thyme, garlic, carrot and celery create a complex profile for this saucy venison pie.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These simple hand pies are vegetarian-friendly, with a cauliflower and cheese filling and tangy sour cream pastry.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This plant-based pie draws savoury flavour from garlic, mushroom, vegetable stock and miso paste (while a potato topping replaces pastry).

Photo / Babiche Martens

A sesame sprinkle produces a snappy crunch atop this cheesy and citrus-tinged pie.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Make your next mid-week dinner these homemade pies, with a treatish filling of cream, tasty cheese and thyme leaves.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Textural contrast abounds with the sliced potato topping of this lamb hotpot, crisped by a long oven-bake.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Subtle additions to this beef pie make the dish feel special (think smoked paprika, beef stock, thyme and fresh basil).