Annabel Langbein’s Huntsman’s Chicken Pie Recipe

I like to make this with a speedy dough topping that’s crisp on the outside and light and pillowy in the middle.
HUNTSMAN’S CHICKEN PIE
Prep 35 mins
Cook 1 hour
Serves 6
- Preheat oven to 180°C fanbake.
- Melt butter in a heavy-based frypan, add bacon, onions and celery and cook over a medium heat until softened without browning (8 minutes). Add mushrooms and herbs and cook until the pan is dry (5 minutes). Add cornflour mixture and wine and stir until sauce boils and lightly thickens.
- Season well, tip into a shallow casserole dish and stir in chicken.
- To make the dumpling topping, place the flour, rosemary, salt and pepper in a bowl. Shake together the milk and oil in a jar, make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and use a knife to mix in the liquids quickly, mixing to a softish dough. Turn out onto a lightly floured board and cut about 12 rounds.
- Arrange overlapping rounds on top of the filling, brush with beaten egg and bake until topping is puffed and golden and sauce is bubbling (40 minutes).
Tip: The sauce can be prepared in advance and will keep for a couple of days in the fridge. Reheat before adding the chicken and baking.
This recipe is extracted from Annabel’s new autumn winter annual Annabel Langbein A Free Range Life: Share the Love (Annabel Langbein Media, $24.95), available from Paper Plus, the Warehouse and all good supermarkets and bookshops. For more great Annabel Langbein recipes and to find out about her Share the Love Potluck campaign visit annabel-langbein.com