Annabel Langbein’s Huntsman’s Chicken Pie Recipe

I like to make this with a speedy dough topping that’s crisp on the outside and light and pillowy in the middle.

HUNTSMAN’S CHICKEN PIE

Prep 35 mins

Cook 1 hour

Serves 6

2 Tbsp butter
4 rashers bacon, finely chopped
2 onions, finely chopped
2 stalks celery, finely chopped
400g mushrooms, sliced
1 Tbsp thyme leaves
1 tsp finely chopped rosemary leaves
2 Tbsp cornflour mixed with 1½ cups water
1 cup white wine
Salt and ground black pepper, to taste
700-800g skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into thirds

Dumpling topping
2 cups self-raising flour, plus extra
1 tsp finely chopped rosemary leaves
½ tsp each salt and fine black pepper
¾ cup milk
¼ cup oil
1 beaten egg, to glaze

Preheat oven to 180°C fanbake. Melt butter in a heavy-based frypan, add bacon, onions and celery and cook over a medium heat until softened without browning (8 minutes). Add mushrooms and herbs and cook until the pan is dry (5 minutes). Add cornflour mixture and wine and stir until sauce boils and lightly thickens. Season well, tip into a shallow casserole dish and stir in chicken. To make the dumpling topping, place the flour, rosemary, salt and pepper in a bowl. Shake together the milk and oil in a jar, make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and use a knife to mix in the liquids quickly, mixing to a softish dough. Turn out onto a lightly floured board and cut about 12 rounds. Arrange overlapping rounds on top of the filling, brush with beaten egg and bake until topping is puffed and golden and sauce is bubbling (40 minutes).

Tip: The sauce can be prepared in advance and will keep for a couple of days in the fridge. Reheat before adding the chicken and baking.