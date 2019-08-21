This hearty and comforting pie involves cooking the beef slowly with wine, herbs and a touch of smoked paprika, then topping it with a creamy combination of mashed cauliflower and potato. It’s exactly what I feel like eating at the moment, and I hope you’ll enjoy giving this simple recipe a go.
BRAISED BEEF POTATO TOP PIE RECIPE Serves 6
Pie filling 800g braising beef, diced 3 Tbsp flour 2 tsp smoked paprika Enough extra virgin olive oil to cover the pan 1 brown onion, finely diced 2 cups red wine 2 cups beef stock 1 Tbsp fresh thyme, finely sliced
Mash ½ head cauliflower, cut into florets 3 large potatoes, peeled and sliced 2 Tbsp butter 1/3 cup milk of your choice Salt and pepper, to taste Large handful fresh basil, finely sliced
- Toss the diced beef in the flour and smoked paprika, and put aside.
- Heat the olive oil in a large heavy-based saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and beef, then cook, stirring, for about 5 minutes until browned.
- Stir in the wine, beef stock and thyme, and simmer on low for 1 ½ hours, or until the meat is deeply tender. Season to taste.
- Meanwhile, start making the mash. Put the cauliflower and potato in a saucepan and cover with water. Add a pinch of salt and bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15–20 minutes, or until tender. Drain well, then add the butter, milk, and a good pinch of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Mash well.
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Transfer the pie filling to a large baking dish, and then top with the cauliflower mash. Sprinkle over the basil, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, and then bake in the oven for about 45 minutes, or until bubbling around the edges.
- Allow to cool for about 10 minutes before serving.