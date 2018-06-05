After returning from a cycling trip through Ohakune, I had to share my take on some of the meals we were treated to courtesy of our hosts.

At one lodge, at the Bridge to Nowhere, we ate the best chicken and corn pie ever, that was made with a hint of fresh herbs that were picked from the backdoor pots covered in netting to keep the chooks out. The rain had set in, so this hot dish was just what we needed as we ate in front of a roaring fire with a view of the Whanganui river. Remembering that the only transport to this lodge is by river, it was seriously impressive.