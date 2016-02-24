Creamed Corn Recipe

I adored creamed corn as a child. You know the kind that comes in a can and makes a fantastic toasted sandwich filling paired with oozy melted cheese. Soothing and gentle, this homemade version is unfussy and delicious.
Serves 5-6
- Warm the butter, ghee or olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Saute the onions and garlic, and cook, while stirring, until honey coloured. Sprinkle with the flour, and stir with a wooden spoon for a minute or so.
- Add the corn, stock, cream, milk, spinach and bay leaves.
- Simmer over a low heat until luxuriously creamy.
- Season with sea salt and ground pepper, and serve*.
*I enjoyed mine like soup from the bowl, although spooned generously over toasted sourdough with a little grated Parmesan would be ideal.
