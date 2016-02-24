Food & Drink

Creamed Corn Recipe

By Eleanor Ozich
Viva
Photo / Eleanor Ozich

I adored creamed corn as a child. You know the kind that comes in a can and makes a fantastic toasted sandwich filling paired with oozy melted cheese. Soothing and gentle, this homemade version is unfussy and delicious.

LATE SUMMER CREAMED CORN RECIPE

Serves 5-6

2 Tbsp butter, ghee or olive oil

2 brown onions, diced

4 cloves of garlic, peeled and finely sliced

2 Tbsp tapioca or cornflour

3 cups cooked corn kernels

1 cup chicken or vegetable stock

½ cup cream

½ cup milk

A small bunch of spinach, finely chopped

2 bay leaves
  1. Warm the butter, ghee or olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Saute the onions and garlic, and cook, while stirring, until honey coloured. Sprinkle with the flour, and stir with a wooden spoon for a minute or so.
  2. Add the corn, stock, cream, milk, spinach and bay leaves.
  3. Simmer over a low heat until luxuriously creamy.
  4. Season with sea salt and ground pepper, and serve*.

*I enjoyed mine like soup from the bowl, although spooned generously over toasted sourdough with a little grated Parmesan would be ideal.

For more from Eleanor Ozich see petite-kitchen.com

