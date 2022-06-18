If you’re expecting lots of people over the long weekend just double or triple the recipe.
KŪMARA AND PŪHĀ SOUP Serves 4
25g butter 1 onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic 800g purple kūmara, peeled, cut into even-sized pieces 1 litre good quality chicken stock 1 bunch pūhā or watercress, a few bits reserved for garnish 1 cup cream or milk Salt and pepper, to taste
To garnish 1 kūmara, peeled and sliced thinly 1 tbsp oil Salt
- In a large pot melt the butter. Add the onion and garlic. Saute for 4 or 5 minutes until softened but not browned. Add the kūmara and stock. Cover and cook for 20 minutes until the kūmara is completely soft. Add the pūhā or watercress and continue to cook for 5 minutes.
- Using a stick blender or kitchen blender puree until very smooth. Return to a clean pot.
- For the garish, heat an oven to 180C. Place the sliced kūmara in a single layer on to a lined baking dish. Rub completely with oil and sprinkle with salt. Roast for 20 minutes until golden and crispy.
- Reheat the soup, add the cream, season with salt and pepper. Serve hot with crispy kūmara chips on top and a little pūhā or watercress, to decorate.