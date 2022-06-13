We Call This Soothing Soup Recipe Green Goodness

Who doesn’t like a good vegetable soup filled with endless flavoursome greens? Serve this soup hot with buttery toast. It is always good to freeze a little for later use.
GREEN GOODNESS RECIPE
Makes 2 litres
2 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, chopped 3 cloves garlic, crushed 1 Tbsp chermoula spice 2 litres chicken stock 1 small kūmara, chopped 1 bunch silverbeet, roughly chopped 100g spinach 1 cup coriander leaves 1 head broccoli, roughly chopped Salt and pepper, to taste
To garnish Olive oil, yoghurt and mint leaves
- Warm the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2-3 minutes. Stir through the chermoula for 1 minute.
- Add the stock and the vegetables, bringing to a simmer for 25 minutes or until all the vegetables are soft. Blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.