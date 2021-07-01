Vegetable-Packed Pea & Ham Soup

This soup is my take on pea and ham with a few extra vegetables. It’s a great way to get your greens and feed a crowd. Soup is ideal to have on hand as a frozen meal too, so make extra and portion it out.
VEGETABLE-PACKED PEA SOUP RECIPE Serves 8
25g butter 1 leek, chopped 2 cloves garlic, chopped 1 ham hock 1 litre water 3 cups dried split peas 4 cups shredded silverbeet Salt and freshly ground pepper Few extra leaves of silverbeet
- In a large pot melt the butter. Add the leek and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes (it doesn’t have to completely soften). Add the hock, water and split peas, bringing to a simmer for 2 hours. Check the water level every so often and give it a good stir. Add the silverbeet and continue to cook for another 30 minutes. Remove the hock, shaking off any vegetables, and set aside.
- Puree the soup until smooth, then return to your pot. Season with salt and pepper. Shred the meat from the hock and add back into the soup.
- Serve hot with a few extra silverbeet leaves folded through and some hot crusty bread or toast.