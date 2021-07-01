Vegetable-Packed Pea & Ham Soup

Food & Drink

By Angela Casley
Chunky, warming and full of flavour, this soup is a perfect dinner addition. Photo / Babiche Martens

This soup is my take on pea and ham with a few extra vegetables. It’s a great way to get your greens and feed a crowd. Soup is ideal to have on hand as a frozen meal too, so make extra and portion it out.

Serves 8
25g butter

1 leek, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 ham hock

1 litre water

3 cups dried split peas

4 cups shredded silverbeet

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Few extra leaves of silverbeet
  1. In a large pot melt the butter. Add the leek and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes (it doesn’t have to completely soften). Add the hock, water and split peas, bringing to a simmer for 2 hours. Check the water level every so often and give it a good stir. Add the silverbeet and continue to cook for another 30 minutes. Remove the hock, shaking off any vegetables, and set aside.
  2. Puree the soup until smooth, then return to your pot. Season with salt and pepper. Shred the meat from the hock and add back into the soup.
  3. Serve hot with a few extra silverbeet leaves folded through and some hot crusty bread or toast.

