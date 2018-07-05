The key to this Persian soup recipe is a good chicken stock that is flavoursome and punchy. Versatile beef mince adds a good protein hit and turns this from a broth into a meal. Eat with warm flatbread torn into chunks and use to dip and scoop out the kofta.
PERSIAN SPINACH & BEEF KOFTA SOUP RECIPE Sevres 4-6
Kofta balls 400g minced beef ½ tsp cumin 1 tsp dried mint ¼ cup chopped coriander ½ tsp each salt and freshly ground pepper
Soup base 2 Tbsp oil 1 onion, sliced thinly 2 cloves garlic, chopped 1 tsp turmeric 2 tsp curry powder 1 litre chicken stock (preferably homemade) 2 cups shredded spinach 2 Tbsp lemon juice Serve with warmed flatbreads
- Firstly make the kofta balls. In a processor (for best results) or large bowl, combine the mince, cumin, mint, coriander, salt and pepper. Roll into walnut-size balls and place in the fridge for 20 minutes.
- For the soup, warm the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic cooking for 4 or 5 minutes to soften but not brown. Add the turmeric and curry powder, cooking for 2 minutes. Add stock and bring to a simmer.
- Add the kofta balls and gently cook for 10 minutes, or until cooked through.
- Just before serving, add the spinach and lemon juice, stirring through to wilt. Check the seasoning.
- Serve with warm flatbreads.