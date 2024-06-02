It’s back, baby! Welcome to Viva Beauty Week: June 2024, our week-long celebration of all things beauty.

From Monday, June 3, keep your eyes peeled for every beauty update worth knowing, as we dive into the worlds of skincare, makeup, hair care and more, with expert-led stories, Viva team recommendations, makeup bag upgrades and more, as curated by beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti.

This week, we’ll show you how to tackle the latest makeup trends with six chic ways to wear blue eye makeup; unpack the next wave of treatments and topicals designed to lighten hyperpigmentation; share budget-savvy ways to create a special-occasion makeup look for under $100; and shine a light on the buzziest skincare ingredients to try now.

Join us each day for our daily dispatch of inspiring reads and dreamy beauty shoots, and discover our extra special beauty special inside Wednesday’s issue of The New Zealand Herald.

Time to bust out that baby blue eyeshadow palette. Photo / Babiche Martens

Blue Makeup Is Back, Baby. Here are 6 Ways To Make It Look Modern

Bright, bold but totally wearable. Here’s how to wear blue makeup now.

Dr Courtney Rubin of Fig.1 co-founded her brand in 2021 after multiple requests from her in-clinic patients.

Dr Courtney Rubin of Fig.1 co-founded her brand in 2021 after multiple requests from her in-clinic patients. Now the affordable, efficacious label has gone global, counting itself as one of the newest brands to land at Mecca.

Plus three women with well-manicured fingers share what they ask for at the nail salon. Photo / Guy Coombes

In 2024, Is there Really Such A Thing As A Nail Trend Anymore?

Although data reveals that manicure conventions are transforming faster than ever, individual tastes trump trends, argues Viva contributor Lucy Slight.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has made the decision to move in from the makeup brand she founded with Rose Inc.

Beauty Insider: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Steps Down From Rose Inc; Acne Studios Launches Fragrance; Tronque Hits The Big Apple

Plus the new hand care launch you’ll want to tote around all winter long.