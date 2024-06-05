Viva beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti test drives the newest celebrity-approved treatment to land at the Saint Beauty skin sanctuary, one touted to achieve a glowing complexion worthy of a red-carpet appearance.

The promise

The iS Clinical Fire & Ice Facial is affectionately known as the “red carpet facial”, due to its increasing popularity and A-list clientele, which extends to the likes of Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Julianne Moore, Olivia Culpo, Suki Waterhouse and more.

To achieve a glowing complexion befitting a red carpet appearance is no small feat, and this zero-downtime, advanced skin treatment combines warming and cooling sensations to quickly (and gently) resurface the skin.

It boasts the added benefits of reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, boosting the skin’s own cellular rejuvenation processes and softening and smoothing its appearance.

Across 60 minutes, this two-phase, age-defying treatment begins with the fire component — an intensive resurfacing masque to heat up the skin coupled with LED light therapy.

The treatment concludes with the ice component — a rejuvenating masque brimming with hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, which is massaged into skin using cooling ice globes.

The practice

At the risk of sounding repetitive, my second visit was just as heavenly as my first — I was delighted to see Emma at reception when I arrived for my appointment.

It was a particularly chilly morning and I was most looking forward to the “fire” part to warm up with once more.

After a brief consultation, during which Emma asked me about the state of my skin (dry, dehydrated, husk-like) and any concerns I had (post-partum melasma, pores the size of the Grand Canyon) she got to work removing my makeup with the trifecta of cleansing — a honey massage cleanse, followed by a steam and heated towel to remove.

She smoothed on the cleanser in rhythmic motions to gently lift all evidence of foundation, mascara and more, which was followed by a second cleanse to hydrate and nourish my skin.

The cleanse alone was enough to soothe my always-firing parasympathetic nervous system, and if Emma had told me the treatment was over and asked me to hop off the bed at this point, I would’ve happily obliged. Thankfully, I still had 50 minutes on the clock.

Next, Emma turned up the heat with the fire component — an application of iS Clinical’s Intensive Resurfacing Masque. She warned me of the warming sensation I’d experience throughout the application process, and regularly checked in to make sure I was calm and comfortable.

The active ingredients help to exfoliate skin without causing any residual peeling, increase circulation and metabolism, all while shrinking pores and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles.

It tingled, yes, thanks to its blend of glycolic acid and retinol, but it didn’t burn or sting like other chemical peels I’ve dabbled with.

Emma left the masque to work its magic for three minutes, before removing it with a heated towel and setting up the LED light therapy machine overhead.

While I’ve sat under LED light therapy machines more times than I can count, the moment the machine is switched on always gives me the fright of my life.

Emma pre-empted this by laying a reassuring hand on my forehead when the machine burst into action, before engaging in a shoulder and neck massage.

Initially, I’d asked for a light to medium pressure, but after Emma managed to heat-seek all the knots in my computer-weary posture, I gave her free rein to knead them right out.

After the LED light therapy machine powered down, it was time for the ice component of the facial — which involved Emma applying a soothing layer of the iS Clinical Rejuvenating Masque, which is brimming with hyaluronic acid and aloe vera to hydrate and refresh my skin.

It was massaged in using frozen ice globes to constrict blood vessels in my face, tighten pores and soothe any redness or irritation.

The final step? An application of eye cream, serum and SPF to lock in all of that post-facial goodness and ensure my skin was protected as I returned back down to earth. I was advised not to use any form of exfoliant (chemical or physical) for a week following my treatment.

The place

Saint Beauty, 11 Saint Heliers Bay Road, Saint Heliers. Saintbeauty.nz

Saint Beauty co-founders Emma Hughes (left) and Bex Hunt. Photo / Supplied

The price

The iS Clinical Fire & Ice Facial is priced at $250 for a 60-minute treatment.

The verdict

Together with her co-founder Bex, Emma has cemented Saint Beauty’s reputation for offering the full suite of beauty services at their Eastern suburbs location, from cosmeceutical grade facials and chemical peels, to injectable skin treatments, lash and brow grooming, waxing, tanning and more.

The addition of iS Clinical’s signature treatment is an exciting move for the pair, who also stock a selection of the brand’s skincare in the reception area.

This treatment is one of the most expensive offered at Saint Beauty, but in my view, worth every cent. As I left the clinic, my skin felt hydrated and plump, and appeared to glow with health (a stark contrast to how decrepit I felt on arrival).

In the days following, I noticed a handful of pesky post-inflammatory marks left behind by a breakout were quick to disappear, not to mention my makeup was far easier to apply on my now-smooth canvas.

I’d consider this an excellent option for those wanting to restore immediate glow to skin ahead of a special event like a birthday or wedding, or as a restorative mid-winter skin treat.

