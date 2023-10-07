Beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti test drives a bespoke facial treatment at Saint Beauty, Auckland’s newest day spa.

The Promise

As one of Saint Beauty’s signature offerings, the Saint Trio Facial is a tailored, targeted skin treatment to suit a multitude of skin types and concerns. It begins with a skin consultation, followed by a thorough skin cleanse and facial massage, a steam treatment and three facial enhancements — which range from multi-level skin peels or LED light therapy to ultrasonic infusion.

Designed to rid skin of dead skin cells and debris, skin peels exfoliate the top layers of the dermis, stimulating collagen production to visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines while refining skin tone and clarity. The strength and intensity of each peel are scaleable — with entry-level peels available for more sensitive skin types, whilst advanced, multi-layered peels are better suited to high-tolerance skin types with a strengthened skin barrier.

LED (or light-emitting diode) therapy works to address myriad skin concerns, depending on the colour (and therefore, wavelength) of light used. Blue light works wonders at addressing acne-causing bacteria, while red light penetrates deep into the skin to visibly reduce the signs of ageing and stimulate collagen production. Yellow light helps inhibit melanin production and reduce inflammation, and white light promotes wound healing.

Said to supercharge results from topical products alone, ultrasonic infusion uses high-frequency ultrasonic waves to vibrate the skin, creating ‘pockets’ in between skin cells to allow formulas to deeply penetrate into skin. It can be used in conjunction with all manner of actives — like serums or moisturisers — to boost hydration levels in the skin, improve overall skin health and promote collagen production.

Co-founders Bex Hunt (left) and Emma Hughes of Saint Beauty.

The Practice

You’d be forgiven for forgetting you’re in the beating heart of Saint Heliers when setting foot inside Saint Beauty. I did, after narrowly avoiding a cyclist whilst crossing the road and peeking at the colourful offerings of the fruit and vege shop next door before traversing the staircase.

But at the top of the stairs lies a skincare haven befitting its name — a serene, light-filled reception with thoughtful touches like a blush velvet bench seat and subtle gilt details.

Emma, my therapist, greeted me with a glass of lemon water before leading me into the treatment room. With more than 15 years of experience in the beauty industry, Emma is well-versed in what’s required when tailoring a skin treatment.

My consultation was short but thorough — Emma was able to gauge my main skin concerns (seasonal dryness with a little post-pregnancy hyperpigmentation) with ease.

I disrobed and lay down on the bed, readying myself for my treatment. After a whirlwind few weeks, a 75-minute facial was just what the doctor ordered.

Emma began with a facial massage, using an oil-based cleanser by Ultraceuticals to gently remove my makeup. She repeated the process a handful of times — warming the cleanser between her hands, smoothing it onto my face in circulation motions and removing it with a warm, wet facecloth.

Next came the steam, which sounded intimidating with the ‘pop pop’ of the steamer but felt heavenly as Emma continued the removal process, using soaked cotton pads to cleanse away residual eye makeup.

I’ve been experiencing a degree of skin sensitivity this winter (blame the weather, or my propensity to chop and change my skincare routine as I’m sent new products to trial) so Emma opted for a peel on the gentler end of the spectrum — the Ultraceuticals Lactic Acid Peel to resurface my skin while improving its moisture levels. She tells me this peel is suitable for a number of skin concerns, ranging from acne to hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles.

It tingled slightly but wasn’t uncomfortable. Emma checks in a couple of times to ensure my skin is tolerating the peel, but not enough to be bothersome. She explains while removing the peel that I may experience some surface shedding in the days following my treatment (note: I didn’t).

LED light therapy is something I’ve had multiple times now, but somehow, I’m always shocked at just how bright it is. I’m told yellow light is the best option for my skin today, to reduce inflammation and target that pesky hyperpigmentation which ails me. While the LED machine works its magic, Emma performs a heavenly scalp massage (how many times can I say heavenly in one article?). I fall asleep.

After some time (who knows how long I’m out for), I come to only to find Emma massaging my arm, using rhythmic motions and body oil to gently knead out the tension in my shoulder — no doubt built up from sitting hunched over a desk a few days a week.

The final step in the trio is the ultrasonic infusion, also known as sonophoresis — a serum is applied to my skin before Emma gently glides a handheld device back and forth over different areas of my face. Starting at my forehead, she makes multiple passes up and down before moving down my temples to my cheeks, the bridge of my nose, and finishing down at my chin and jawline. It makes that signature click-squeak sound typical of sonophoresis devices but isn't jarring.

Emma smooths on a cosseting moisturiser and tells me to leave my skincare to soak into my skin overnight (good thing I had a 6pm appointment so could pop to bed shortly after my appointment ended).

The Place

Saint Beauty, 11 Saint Heliers Bay Road, Saint Heliers. Saintbeauty.nz

The Price

The Saint Trio Facial is priced at $245 for a 75-minute treatment. Facial add-ons are also available and are priced from $25 for a 15-minute express treatment.

The Verdict

At the risk of sounding inflammatory, Saint Beauty should rename the Saint Trio as the Holy Trinity. I’ve been lucky enough to trial many facials in my lifetime (the privilege of which is definitely not lost on me) but this facial is right up there as one of the best I’ve ever had.

It’s clear that Emma was made to be a beauty therapist. My appointment was scheduled in amongst one of the most emotionally-charged weeks I’ve had in a long time. I didn’t overtly tell her this, but she instinctively picked up on this energy and responded accordingly: with a light touch that soothed both my skin and my soul.

This level of intuition can only be learned with years of experience and skill, which Emma has in spades. I usually try my hardest to stay awake during a treatment I know I’m reviewing (I want to remember as many details as possible) but I couldn’t help but settle to sleep the moment she started the scalp massage.

Technique aside, my skin glowed in the hours following my appointment, and the next day I looked more refreshed than I usually do upon waking. It’s a testament to the quality of the products used (Ultraceuticals is Saint Beauty’s preferred skincare brand to use for treatments but is also available to purchase) alongside a technique that would’ve taken years to hone. It’s a shame, really, that I live as far out of the city as I do, as I’d love for this to be my local.

