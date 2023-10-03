We’ve Uncovered 8 Of The Prettiest Products To Support Pink October

Beauty cabinet in need of a top-up? Use your purchasing powers for good this month, with many brands turning products pink in support of the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand, a portion of the sales of which are set to be donated to the charity.

It’s officially October (I know, we can’t believe it either) which means it’s also Breast Cancer Awareness month in Aotearoa.

A recent study conducted by the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand found though breast cancer is the most common cancer facing Kiwi women, one in six under the age of 45 have admitted to not checking their breasts for changes. So consider this your friendly reminder to be breast-aware by performing a self-examination, no matter your age. If you’re unsure of how to check your breasts, head here for this helpful guide.

In recognition of the good work done by the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand, a number of brands are turning pink in honour of Pink October, all of which are making sizeable donations to the charity for every purchase made.

From skin-saving serums and chic hair stylers to marine-powered collagen powders and luxurious hand creams, we’ve rounded up the best limited-edition pink products to shop now and show your support this month.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum, $208.

It’s the super serum which has proven its worthiness of being included in beauty routines across the globe time and time again, and this year it’s turning pink as part of the Estee Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign. The limited-edition hot-pink bottle houses the brand’s unique skin-renewing formula, which works with the body’s own night-time rhythm of restore and repair to address the visible signs of ageing. Smooth-textured and lightweight, expect to see skin that glows with health and appears younger and more even-toned with continued use. The beauty giant has pledged to donate 20 per cent of the purchase price of every bottle of the limited-edition Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex to the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand. Available from selected department stores and pharmacies, or online at Esteelauder.co.nz

Ghd Take Control Now pink collection. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

For two decades, Ghd has been supporting breast cancer charities across the globe with its annual pink campaign, which has raised more than US$23m. Locally, Ghd has donated $1m to the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand, and this year is no different — with $20 from each sale of the limited-edition collection donated to the charity. This year’s Take Control Now limited-edition collection extends to five pink-peach devices, including the ever-popular Unplugged and Platinum+ straighteners, and underpins the importance of self-checking your breasts for early diagnosis, through the retelling of professional dancer Becksy Silverwood’s story: she was diagnosed with the disease at age 29. Available from selected salons and independent retailers, or online at Ghdhair.com/nz

La Mer Crème de la Mer The Moisturizing Cream, $190.

This cult-favourite cosseting cream has received the pink treatment this month, emblazoned with a hot pink logo and text as part of Estee Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer campaign. Formulated with La Mer’s patented Miracle Broth ingredient (which is said to renew cell structure) alongside antioxidant-rich lime tea, this rich-textured moisturiser works to hydrate, protect and repair skin, eliminating dryness and soothing skin sensitivity. Plus, a generous 50 per cent of the purchase price from every pot sold is set to be donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand. Available from selected department stores including Smith & Caughey’s or online at Smithandcaugheys.co.nz

Clinique Great Skin, Great Cause Moisture Surge 100-H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, $84.

With a lightweight texture making it an excellent year-round option, Clinique’s best-selling moisturiser is suitable for use on all skin types. The oil-free gel-cream penetrates into the deeper layers of the skin, delivering then locking in moisture to the epidermis. The result? Skin that appears plump, dewy and nourished. This month, $10 from the purchase price of every pot sold will be donated to Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand. Available from selected department stores and pharmacies, or online at Lifepharmacy.co.nz

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner 3.5ml, $189.

Dr Michael Brinkenhoff sought to develop a product to support his late wife, Gayle Brinkenhoff, amid her diagnosis with metastatic breast cancer, which she fought courageously for 23 years. Today, Gayle is the inspiration behind the brand’s Eternally Pink pledge, in which RevitaLash’s signature products are housed in pink sleeves from October 1 to October 31 every year. RevitaLash’s fundraising efforts are three-fold — with its annual ‘Eat Drink Pink’ Fundraising Event which was held on September 23 in association with charity Pinc and Steel, commitment to donating a one-month supply of product to Look Good Feel Better for every pink product sold, along with a $2 donation to breast cancer charities around the world for every pink product sold. Available from selected spa and salon partners, or online at Revitalash.co.nz Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Jeuneora Pink Renew+ Marine Collagen Super Powder – Pink Lemonade, $69.

Power up your wellness routine with a daily dose of Jeuneora’s limited-edition flavour of its best-selling Renew+ Marine Collagen Super Powder. Flavoured with pink lemonade, this collagen supplement supports the health of hair, skin and nails using a unique blend of sustainably sourced marine collagen peptides, zeolite detox mineral, vitamin C, bromelain and hyaluronic acid. This month, Jeuneora will donate $5 from the sale of each Pink Renew+ to the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand (as an added bonus, the brand is currently offering 30 per cent off until Friday, October 6). Jeuneora.co.nz

Dark Hampton The Rose Cashmere Modal Scarf, $119.

Crafted from a blend of 10 per cent cashmere and 90 per cent modal, this soft and lightweight scarf makes for an excellent trans-seasonal piece — whether worn as a headband or tied around the neck. The bespoke rose design is intended to evoke joy to the wearer, as will the knowledge that $20 from each scarf sold will be directly donated to the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand. Darkhampton.com

Linden Leaves Pink Petal Hand Cream, $30.