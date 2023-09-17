6 Nice Hand Washes To Sit Atop Your Sink

‘Tis the hardworking hand hero who banishes germs, hydrates our cuticles and rids our digits of dirt. Hand soap is the unsung hero of any bathroom ritual, but while it’s a necessity, does it need to be so basic? We think not, especially considering the vast number of options available, meaning there’s a soap to suit every room, preference and occasion.

Below, we round up the best hand washes based on your needs (whether you want to splurge or save, help the planet or ignite your senses) to keep you informed before you next shop for your suds.

Best Scent

Highlighting the brand’s signature Tui & Kahili scent, this handwash promises a unique sensorial experience at the basin. Treat hands to a coterie of native botanicals, including aloe, horopito and grapefruit seed, to help nourish and cleanse hands, while the blend of delicate lily, wild ginger, mimosa, sandalwood and ylang ylang invigorate the senses and leave hands smelling divine. The formula is pH-balanced and soap-free, meaning it won’t strip skin of its natural oils. Available from selected independent retailers or online at Ashleyandco.co

Best Luxury

The vessel alone is chic enough to boujee up any bathroom, but the scent is equally as impressive — capturing the vivacious energy of Boulevard Saint-Germain in the swinging sixties. It's positioned as an olfactory tribute to its founders, Desmond Knox-Leet, Christiane Gautrot and Yves Coueslant, and highlights notes of tonka bean, cedar and juniper berries. Available from Mecca or online at Meccabeauty.co.nz

Best Moisturising

Accessible body care brand Only Good is re-entering the market with chic new packaging and an even deeper commitment to the environment, befitting its name. Prioritising “clean washing” over greenwashing, every product in the Only Good range has been formulated without harsh additives like palm oil, parabens, petrochemicals and synthetic fragrances. New for 2023, every product is housed in recyclable bottles crafted from sustainable sugarcane sourced from Aotearoa, the result of collaboration with Forward Plastics. Viva loves Only Good Handwash in Peach & Honeysuckle, which harnesses proprietary vegan ingredient Kerashaft Q to nourish and restructure damaged nails, while vinanza kiwi and prickly pear help hydrate hands. Available from selected supermarkets and Chemist Warehouse stores.

Best Anti-Odour

Pesky odours causing you bother? Consider Circa Fragrances’ newest offering, which was developed using DeodEclyx, a patented technology which reacts with then neutralises odours like garlic, onion, oil and fish, along with smoke and garbage. The Circa Alchemy range harnesses this technology in its candle and fragrance diffuser offerings, but also comes available as a 450ml hand wash, as a 450ml hand lotion, or as part of a 900ml hand care set. Functional fragrance at its finest, the scent highlights notes of white tea, wild mint and bergamot, to banish malodours and keep your space smelling fresh. Available from selected independent retailers or online at Nz.circa.com.au

Best Supermarket

Promising to inject a little luxury into every day without breaking the bank, Essano’s olfactory offerings (including hand, body, and home fragrance) can be found in your local supermarket. Anyone who’s familiar with the brand will know the heady blend that is its Sweet Pea scent, a robust floral aroma which highlights notes of white orchid. The soap-free, paraben-free hand wash looks to amino acids to help protect and nourish hands, leaving them feeling soft and hydrated post-cleanse. Available from selected supermarkets and pharmacies or online at Essano.co.nz

Best Eco-Friendly

A thought leader in the refillable home products space, Ecostore has revealed its newest sustainable innovation in the form of two new Foaming Hand Wash pumps and a selection of concentrated refills. This new launch follows the success of Ecostore’s concentrated cleaning products in 2021, cementing its commitment to both people and planet. Its Foaming Hand Wash pumps are available in two scents — Creamy Coconut with vanilla and Citrus Burst with mandarin, orange and lime – and feature harakeke (New Zealand flax) which hydrates like aloe vera. If that weren’t enough, they’re proudly made in Aotearoa in Ecostore’s Toitu Enviromark Diamond and Toitu Net CarbonZero certified factory (ISO 14001:2015). Available from Ecostore’s Flagship Store at 1 Scotland Street, Freeman’s Bay and selected supermarkets or online at Ecostore.com