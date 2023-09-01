Four Square: 10 Of This Year’s Best Eyeshadow Quads

Punchy metallics, buttery pastels and vibrant neons take centre stage in these portable eyeshadow palettes.

Few things inject quite as much joy into a beauty look as eyeshadow. The myriad options available mean there’s a shade to suit everybody, in a slew of finishes geared towards preference and wear. Will you choose metallic or matte? Shimmer or satin?

Below, we share the most impressive eyeshadow quads of the season. Discover the cult-favourite makeup brands encasing on-trend shades designed to enhance and mesmerise eyes in handy four-pan (and five-pan) palettes to stash in your handbag or stow in your bathroom.