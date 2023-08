New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria is well underway, and while guests, media and delegates alike are bringing their fashion A-game, the beauty stakes are equally high.

Spotted on day one was a plethora of OTT hair accessories, from pearl-studded headbands and sweeping velvet ribbons, to dramatic clip-in pony-tails and scrunchies you could spot from space.

Below, our take on the OTT hair accessories trend, and which ones we’ll be adding to cart, stat.