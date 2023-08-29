Entrusted with the responsibility for curling, smoothing, and styling models’ hair before they hit the runway at New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria, Sara Allsop is the person in the know when it comes to the hairstyles to try if you’re attending.

No stranger to the buzz of backstage, Sara has been the hairstylist at New Zealand Fashion Week since 2005 and has flexed her creativity on an international stage at fashion weeks in New York, London, Paris and Milan, as well as at couture fashion weeks.

Her glittering career includes working on shows for the likes of Dior, Alexander Wang, Dolce & Gabbana, Yeezy and Longchamp, and assisting top hair artists Guido Palau, Luigi Murenu, Tina Outen and Anthony Turner.

And if you thought that kept her busy enough, think again.

Sara founded Auckland-based salon Dharma in 2004, which she co-owns alongside her husband, award-winning hairstylist and photographer Jock Robson.

Now, the top editorial and session stylist is making her hotly anticipated return to New Zealand Fashion Week, leading 25 of the country’s best hairstylists on 15 shows throughout the week, including Kiri Nathan, Rory William Docherty, Viva Next Gen, Graduate Show and Jockey.

“I’ve spent the past two months preparing the teams and collaborating with designers to achieve hair concepts that enhance their designs and collections,” says Sara , who has partnered with Wella and Dyson to achieve each look.

Expect to see styles with a bent towards the natural, soft side, rather than align with overseas Fashion Week trends like braiding and wet textures, Sara teases.

But how should we style our tresses if we’re merely there to observe? Below, Sara breaks down three of the coolest hair looks to wear to this year’s New Zealand Fashion Week.

Photo / Supplied Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Look One: Contrasting Textures

Sara says: “Think hair that is slicked back or with a parting and then left as its natural texture through the back.”

Get the look

Start with dry hair, spray Tigi Bed Head Superstar Queen for a Day Thickening Spray, $29, through the roots to mid-lengths of the top part of the hair.

Use a blow dryer and a paddle brush to dry your hair close to your head — with no volume.

With a tail comb, create either a strong centre or side part, depending on what suits your face shape.

Apply a small amount of Wella Professionals SP Luxe Oil Reconstructive Elixir, $55, from the roots to mid-lengths and comb the hair tight to the head and behind your ears.

For the back lengths, softly spray Wella EIMI DryMe, $32, through the lengths, using your fingers to enhance the natural texture of your hair.

Photo / Supplied

Look Two: Casual Waves Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Sara says: “Create casual waves or enhance your hair’s natural textures by using sea salt spray and maybe a little root powder, it keeps things youthful and fresh for daytime shows.”

Get the look

Start with dry hair, spritz hair with Wella EIMI Ocean Spritz, $32, from roots to ends before using a blow dryer to dry the product — using your hands to work the spray further into your hair.

Allow hair to fall naturally and, if needed, using a curling tong or wand, take random sections of hair and wrap to form movement, not curl. To do this, only wrap the mid-lengths of the hair, wrapping the sections in different directions as you go.

If needed, apply a small amount of Wella Professionals SP Luxe Oil Reconstructive Elixir, $55, to the very ends.

Finish with Wella EIMI Mistify Me Strong Hairspray, $32, for longer hold and wear.

Photo / Supplied

Look Three: Wet Look

Sara says: “For some of those edgier night shows, a wet look will match the vibe. I like to use Tigi Queen for a day spray and leave it to dry naturally … it still maintains a wet appearance.”

Get the look

Start with dry hair, apply Wella EIMI Extra Volume Mousse, $32, throughout all the hair until completely damp.

Then take a small amount of Wella EIMI Pearl Styler, $32, in your hands, working that throughout the hair.

Comb or brush the sides back off your face, tight to your head and brush the top section into its natural direction or parting. Allow some of your natural wispy hairline to fall casually onto your forehead.

Secure with small sectioning clips and use your dryer on low — or with a diffuser — to dry the hair into the shape you’ve formed.

Your hair should be dry but still appear wet. If you need to enhance any small pieces, use Wella Professionals SP Luxe Oil Reconstructive Elixir, $55, to add more shine and definition.