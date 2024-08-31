Baby lambs, daffodils breaking through the soil and crisp blue skies punctured by cup-filling sunshine - all hallmarks of Spring’s imminent arrival.

Right around the time we start wondering; “when does daylight savings start?” another telltale sign of seasonal change crops up - a desire to cast off our winter wardrobes. Previously cosy winter layers start feeling itchy and an eagerness to embrace a lighter approach to dressing hangs in the air.

The reality is that often our appetite for this sartorial swap is a tad premature. Spring’s unpredictable weather flip flops back and forth in a way that makes dressing for four seasons in one day an ever-present mission.

Enter the full skirt, flirty enough to feel light under foot but with the demure coverage that is requisite for the pesky chills that like to linger.

The platonic ideal of tran-seasonal dressing, below we outline 11 full skirts that balance playfulness with practicality. Air out your grievances with head-to-toe layers, without risking being caught shivering in a surprise shower.

Made in Italy from a cotton / silk blend this long, loose and light print is playful and elegant in equal measure. Washed out in all the best ways there’s a touch of breezy antiquity about the pattern. It’d be just as at home in the hills of Tuscany or a courtyard in Hawkes Bay.

This rich khaki shade signals utilitarianism, but the thinness of the drawstring that snakes across the waistline adds a touch of femininity. Embrace that this fabric has a propensity to wrinkle, the heft is part of the charm.

Textured cotton isn’t the only reason this skirt makes us want to swirl around. The relaxed fit, elastic waist, and tiered body replete with soft gathers provide comfort, style and unparalleled movement.

This is special and painterly sheath is begging to be worn to a garden party. Pair with silver jewellery that will glint against the grey accents as the sun goes down. Salut!

In our antipodean context this strikingly graphic black and white Hibiscus print reads as decidedly pacific, but Sydney based Em On Holiday designer Emma Holloway took pointers from the pinpoints pricks of Broderie Anglaise when developing the pattern. All this to say - this is a midi with universal appeal. Should you be heading on a late winter escape to the islands this is a more than worthy suitcase addition. Pair with the matching boxy blouse for a fun coordinated event outfit, or light gauge singlet for an easy breezy ensemble.

Ruby describe their Sandler skirt as a; “tennis-style maxi skirt” and you can spot the sporty styling in the pleated drop waist. Down below though, then energy is less aerobic. The full floaty length gives more gently swaying in a hammock or taking in the game from a courtside box, rather than pounding it out on a clay court. Get you a skirt that can do both.

A print that sees varying hues of blue, brown and orange interplay means that despite its distinctive print, this prim number will easily coordinate with items already in your wardrobe - think a rust knit for cosy occasions or a cobalt tee for a sunny morning coffee catchup. A slinky shoe selection, like a ballet flat or round toe pump, won’t compete with the hard edge of the calf-length flat pleat front.

A tie wrap front is one of the design details that hints at the workwear aprons that provided inspiration for this full-length Kowtow skirt. Like these source garments, this considered separate stands up to whatever you throw at it.

On this smart-casual workhorse, panel detailing ensures this skirt holds its body-skimming longline shape really well. A few choice accessories are all that are needed to make it feel dressier than you might expect from a garment with a relaxed cotton fabrication and elasticated waistband.

An oversized silhouette cut in deep indigo denim. This could feel cloyingly heavy, but strategically place pleats lend a lightness to the a-line shape and some much-needed movement to this voluminous Cos skirt. The natural inclination with an a-line is to tuck your shirt in, so as not to disrupt the line. But we think there’s something intriguing about layering knitwear over top and letting the slope of the skirt trumpet out from beneath.

With its poppy red shade, sheened satin fabric and pleating at the waist that resemble petals, this tulip skirt from subversively feminine Irish design Simone Rocha is like a wearable Spring bulb.

