Ignore the hemline index. There’s a minidress for every date, wedding, or breezy walk on the beach.

There will still be plenty of days we’ll reach for the warm embrace of our winter coats, but leaning into lighter layers when the weather allows is a mood-boosting sartorial strategy we can utilise to see us through the tail end of winter and welcome a much-awaited seasonal change.

Outfit-wise. a mini is a great way to show spring has sprung. With short hemlines and fun prints, these are an undeniably flirty garment.

Bright florals, simple shifts in saturated jewel tones and tactile tassles all feature in our round-up of minidresses to wear this spring. On days when there is still a crispness in the air, throw a skivvy underneath.

Though it’s a contemporary shift-style dress, this Daylight Moon dress has a couple of vintage touches - like the acid floral print and flared sleeves - that give it a dose of retro appeal.

The prep of a cotton oxford shirt, paired with the ease of a minidress. You'll get oodles of wear out of this now by dressing up with knee-high boots and a boho-style belt, but come summer this is going to be your go-to for throwing on over togs.

The delicate lace trim and bow detailing pair with the striped cotton fabric for a daintier and more feminine alternative to the pyjama short trend.

Draped around the neck in a halter, ruched across the hips and cut asymmetrically for a hemline, this flirty Paris Georgia number shows the full breadth of ways soft viscose can be utilised to accentuate curves. The warm champagne shade will look sensational against a tan.

Design details like padded shoulders and gentle gathers on the waist mean this Wynn Hamlyn minidress delivers a strong first impression.

Tan lines need not apply to this sunny sleeveless suiting. An internal corset provides structure to this off-the-shoulder blazer dress that will be a delightful choice for an elegant brunch date or garden wedding.

When two become one. This little black minidress is technically a game of two halves: the top is a fitted merino bodice that sits flat with a folded-over top seam, below a curved waistline lays on top of a minimal miniskirt cut from viscose crepe.

Cut in a terrifically textured green cotton cord, the loose fit of this simple shift dress through the bust, waist and hip means it’ll be a breezy wear in warmer weather, but in the meantime, it’s roomy enough to slip a lightweight collared shirt underneath.

Crinkly, shirred black cotton means this minidress is a sophisticated but unfussy wear. Bell sleeves match the floaty romanticism of the rest of the silhouette. Wear this to a concert, it’ll move beautifully when grooving.

With its energetic poppy shade, western fringe detailing and a versatile tie waist that can be left loose or cinched in tight, this cotton dress from Oroton would make an excellent music festival outfit. Add a big pair of sunglasses and cowboy boots and you’re good to go.

