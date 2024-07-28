Is there any other wardrobe staple that will support you through the good and the bad?

Work, special occasions, date night, funerals. If there’s anything a black dress is well-equipped for, it’s for every single occasion of your life.

While we’ve been enthralled by the array of jewel tones and zany patterns on offer this season, when it comes to cost per wear, there’s nothing quite like investing in a reliable black dress that solves all your sartorial woes. It’s an ideal backstop when it comes to feeling uncertain about a dress code, or how to dress for a diverse range of activities daily life can throw your way.

Our unofficial national colour works well with all body types and skin tones, but consider the colour in the various textures on offer right now.

It might be one of Kristine Crabb’s sumptuous silk wrap dresses from Gloria, the former Miss Crabb designer adept at creating a gorgeous frock that celebrates the body beautiful. Or it could be Assembly label’s retro velvet number with its easy long sleeves and thigh-skimming hemline.

The perfect thing about a trusty LBD is that there’s always a good time to pull it out, and as we segue ahead towards spring, a black dress will continue to serve you whenever you need. Fashion assistant Annabel Dickson picks out her great recommendations below.

