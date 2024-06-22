Stay snug and stylish with a beautiful piece of knitwear.

A quality piece of knitwear will carry you through the winter season. This comprehensive collection of knits canvasses everything from v-neck style jumpers to cardigans, hand knits and roll-necks, selected by fashion assistant Annabel Dickson.

RELAXED

This icy blue cashmere piece (currently listed for pre-order) has a collarbone-baring neckline and snug sleeves.

The point of difference for this mohair-blend sweater? A wide rib knit that creates an oversized shape.

This simple crewneck knit is a part of the menswear label’s zero-waste merino collection. It comes in three neutral tones. here, we’ve chosen the “smoke” colourway (a whisper away from black).

This slouchy and frosty jumper has a glinting hint of sparkle.

This 100% merino wool sweater from Wynn Hamlyn draws on deconstructionist aesthetics. It’s also available in a toasty red and maroon pairing.

V-NECK

This knit jumper contains a galaxy of colours in a pleasing chunky rib made from 100% Irish wool, crafted in Italy.

The locally made Goldie V Neck has a ribbed neckline and subtle sleeve detail, made from a luxuriously warm mix of 50% merino, 40% possum and 10% mulberry silk.

One hundred per cent cashmere, the Cosette sweater lives up to its name with a cosy 6x6 rib finish. The fit is relaxed and oversized with a deep crossover neckline and exaggerated ribbed cuffs.

Simple and classic, this merino V-neck knit in a cool charcoal shade is great for layering.

Produced in Standard Issue’s Auckland workroom, this slouchy V-neck in Alabaster is made from 100% merino and comes in five colours.

BUTTON UP

Made from shaggy acrylic yarn, this Checks cardigan favours a cropped, boxy fit in an excellent grape colour.

Francie’s Doll cardigan is made from extra fine merino wool with a drop shoulder and boxy cropped fit that can be worn back to front.

Available from July 10, this cashmere cardi in the sweetest shade of rose would look gorgeous with a long, flowing skirt.

A chunkier style made from wool and cashmere, the Zanzibar cardigan is a relaxed fit with a deep V.

Multicoloured 100% wool lends interest to this cardigan, with its oversized collar and folded cuffs.

HAND KNIT

Harry’s Were’s extra fine, undyed jumper features a lace-like pattern made with Haunui wool, grown, spun and made in Aotearoa.

Available for pre-order, the Winnie V neck with a sporty orange stripe is hand-knitted in New Zealand from merino, viscose and linen.

Made in Auckland with recycled yarn, this one-off Magic Sweater is a kaleidoscope of colour.

The Louise Jumper features 100% New Zealand spun and dyed mohair.

It’s called the Ugly Sweater, yet it’s anything but, handmade from leftover mohair, alpaca and wool yarns to create a soft, fluffy jumper.

ROLL NECK

Effortlessly beautiful, this cashmere turtleneck from Swedish knitwear brand Soft Goat is designed for a relaxed fit.

Cropped and cosy, this 100% cashmere mock neck sweater also comes in navy and blush.

A statement sweater from French brand Toteme, pair it with tailored black trousers for a chic office look.

Karen Walker’s Carmen oversized turtleneck in 100% cashmere is rendered in a gorgeous dark brown shade.

Footwear brand R.M. Williams does quality knits too - this one is superfine merino wool with a subtle rib and roll neck.

