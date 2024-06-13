10 Puffer Vests To Buffer The Winter Chill

Staying active during the coldest, most changeable season? Stay warm with a cuddly and utilitarian layer.

Even in the depths of winter, the weather patterns over Aotearoa remain fickle.

Throughout the days, temperates waver, conditions fluctuate and frustration swells. The key to navigating this unpredictability? Layers that work for you.

Below, fashion assistant and stylist Annabel Dickson collates a puffery of quilted vests, suited to navigating an ever-changing environment (especially when paired with a reliable skivvy). Some find interest in distinct patterns, others in vivid colourways. All draw on athletic influence to create much-needed function — while cocooning you in a comforting fluff.

Skip the scarf and beanie. This sturdy zip-up, rendered in a reflective grey, will swaddle your torso, neck and head.

This fluffy, cotton-candy vest appears to be spun from sugar. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

While this gleaming emerald colourway is a salve for seasonal greys, it’s also available in a more understated black.

This quilted vest from designer Karen Walker, cut with a recurring monogram pattern, cites utilitarian influence.

This sweet daisy pattern floats our mind to Mary Quant’s favourite flower. This reference from Ruby is oh-so playful and offers a visual break for monochromatic winter ensembles.

This layer calls to the maximalists. Gucci’s notable interlocking pattern is a great pairing to bold and audacious colours.

The sheen of this blush-coloured vest evokes a hint of Y2K glitz. If you’re chasing nostalgia, you could style with low-cut jeans and sticky lipgloss.

You’ll find cloudy comfort in this billowing puffer, designed with “crisp morning walks” in mind.

Taion vest, $150, from Good As Gold

This piece with wavy quilting is crafted by Japanese label, Taion, who proclaim a focus on all things outerwear (best suited to the functional dresser).

This Aje iteration borrows from sportier styles, creating shape through drawstrings and a high-neck collar.

