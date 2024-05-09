Finding the right pair of gumboots, a seasonal accessory, requires time and research. Marlo rainboots are stocked in 19 stores around the country and have already become the must-have gumboot of the season — approved by the most trusted forest certification organisation in the world. Dan Ahwa asks, what makes them so special?

Most parents on the sidelines of their children’s sports games on the weekend can attest that it’s not always the most fun, especially when you’re soaked in rain and mud, battling the elements for hours.

Finding the right footwear conducive to wet, muddy grass can sometimes be challenging. This all-too-common situation helped inspire a business venture between two Auckland-based friends and mothers, Nicky Robinson and Kate Moffat, with their footwear brand, Marlo.

Tired of destroying sneakers in the mud, they identified a gap in the market for gumboots that were comfortable, affordable and stylish — a gumboot that wouldn’t look out of place on the farm or strutting down Ponsonby Rd.

But just how do you reinterpret shoes considered an iconic New Zealand wardrobe staple?

For Nicky and Kate, it begins with thoughtful materials. “We wanted a boot that still looked like a rainboot, but one that is really comfy to wear all day and actually looks good.”

Their all-weather boots have a rubber exterior and sole certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and are lined with vegan sherpa to keep feet warm and dry. “We think they are the perfect height — not as tall as traditional gumboots, which are too hard to wear and style in most urban settings, but still high enough to keep feet dry and easy to slip on and off,” explains Kate.

Attaining its FSC certification earlier this year, the seal of approval is significant — Marlo is the first New Zealand company to sign the FSC-led Fashion Forever Green Pact. FSC is the world’s most trusted marker of sustainable forestry and represents Marlo’s commitment to the fight against deforestation, supporting the preservation of vital ecosystems and the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities dependent on forests. Many people aren’t aware that the boots are made of natural rubber — which is tapped from living trees.

Marlo’s Joni boot in clay.

The FSC certification is an opportunity for the small business to create trust with its customers while helping local consumers consider a lighter footprint when it comes to their buying power. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“Most gumboots are made out of various synthetic and petroleum-based materials that make them non-biodegradable, hard to recycle and highly toxic to the environment as they break down,” says Nicky. “Others are made from natural rubber that comes from uncertified forests that run the risk of contributing to deforestation and human rights abuses.”

Kate agrees. “We wanted to do better with Marlo and, like us, our customers are becoming more concerned about the environmental and social impact of their purchases. We want them to feel good about what they choose to buy, but there can be a fair bit of greenwashing for them to navigate.

“The certification and signing the Fashion Forever Green Pact is proof to our customers that we’ve adopted responsible sourcing in support of the world’s forests. After all, they are home to more than three-quarters of the world’s life on land — so safeguarding them is critical for the health of our planet and its inhabitants.”

Smartly identifying a gap in the market for quality gumboots, another clever trait is their design, working with a reputable factory in Sri Lanka.

“We moved our production from China to Sri Lanka three years ago because we wanted to work in partnership with a supplier that could offer us a more sustainable, responsibly-made product,” says Kate. “The rubber used in our boots is locally and sustainably sourced from FSC-certified rubber plantations in Sri Lanka, and our manufacturing partner recycles the rubber sheet offcuts, making jandals, rubber soles and other rubber footwear to ensure minimal wastage.

Marlo Riley boots in moss.

“The team there has been amazing to work with. Not only do they produce a high-quality product, they are passionate about contributing to the socio-economic development of their local communities. They hold multiple certifications to verify they operate with high ethical standards and guarantee a safe, secure and inclusive working environment.”

Its two styles, Joni and Riley, are already popular with local customers who like the versatility of how the boots combine function and style.

“We started our journey with our original boot, which was a lower style suited best for the sports field sidelines,” says Nicky. “We put in hours at local fashion markets, scouring fashion blogs and media, and mainly gaining feedback from our customers and retail partners. They wanted something more fashion-forward so we made the boot a little higher and added a chunkier sole, with our Joni boot (slip-on ankle boot) as the final design. The following season we introduced the Riley, our lace-up boot. So the style is now more fashion conscious but still wearable in any situation — from trips to the farm, mucking outside with the kids, to the commute to work.”

As for being a New Zealand business with a niche product, the duo is committed to educating the market about responsibly made products that stand the test of time, redefining the humble gumboot along the way.

“We are in a global market and it can be overwhelming when making the “right decision”. There can be a lot to consider, from price, quality, ethics, fashion,” says Nicky. “While it is tempting to get caught up in the world of fast fashion and fleeting trends, think about over-consumption and the impact of this. Our advice would be to consider how long the product will last, as investing up-front can save you in the long run. Ask yourself who made this product and under what conditions — what was the actual cost of the item, and did I pay that? Look for trusted markers like the FSC certification that shows the product has been independently verified to be responsibly made.”

“We all benefit when we support local businesses selling well-made products, from your local greengrocer to the New Zealand fashion brand, it creates jobs and a better community for all.”

Read more

These stylish entrepreneurs are leaders in their field.

Emma Lewisham’s science-backed skincare has gone global. What’s next for beauty’s new boss? Jessica Beresford catches up with hyper-focused beauty founder Emma Lewisham in London, where she’s on a mission to introduce the northern hemisphere to her sustainable and natural ethos.

This Kiwi duo is tackling the colossal plastic waste from online shopping. Kate Bezar and Rebecca Percasky of The Better Packaging Co provide eco solutions to the growing mountain of plastic created by online shopping.

Meet Morgan Maw, the entrepreneur behind New Zealand’s first commercially made oat milk. Get to know Boring Oat Milk founder Morgan Maw.

The next It bag? Yu Mei’s Jessie Wong has probably designed it. Jessie Wong’s bags are going places, and so is she. In fact, the capital’s queen of swinging silhouettes and nuanced carry-alls is entering a whole new era.