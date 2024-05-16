These sweeping skirts are oh-so versatile and stand guard against wild weather.

As incoming winter temperatures promise to plummet, we rely on our wardrobes to buffer against wind and rain. Often, this means forgoing mini skirts and shorts (unless you boast a comprehensive collection of tights).

However, not all skirts have to be relegated to seasonal storage bins. Here, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson collates long and sweeping maxi and midi skirts that offer a little flare (and a lot of comfort). Materially, you’ll notice common themes — thick denim, wool and, occasionally, cashmere.

This sturdy piece is rendered in winter-appropriate indigo denim and mimics the staple features of your favourite pair of jeans.

This subtle green tweed embraces a touch of prep, with a distinct texture and pencil shape.

Pleats? Yes, please. This Harris Tapper skirt folds soft wool suiting to create volume and bold lines.

This fitted midi skirt is a breezy option for office workwear, easily paired with cosy knits and long-sleeve shirts.

This denim skirt finds interest in contrast stitching and walkability in a front-split.

Let this fiery skirt from Australian brand Venroy warm your grey wintry days. This cosy woollen piece also finds company in a matching vest.

This sweeping wrap skirt is so casually cool. It features an affection for a deconstructionist aesthetic, with a raw finish and exposed darts.

This sleek and simple skirt was surely designed with the minimalist in mind (though it does feature five almost-invisible pockets).

This bookish skirt pairs well with accessories of the same genre (think loafers, glasses and cosy sweater vests).

Oatmeal-coloured and ultra-soft, the skirt is made from 90 per cent wool and 10 per cent cashmere.

This floral print offers a romantic touch for dark and gloomy date nights.

More shopping

What to buy now and love forever.

These long-sleeved tops are a safe bet for autumn. Modest sleeve length is an easy way to add a layer to an autumnal outfit.

11 stylish autumn jackets, because it’s cold out there. These jackets will make you both the coolest and the warmest person at brunch.

Fresh coat: Stylish trenches to cosy up in (and wear forever). Keep warm with autumn’s loveliest trench coats.

Charming, cosy sweater vests we want to live in right now. These sweater vests are warm. They also feel special.

12 pairs of knee-high boots that are Viva-approved. These knee-high boots will keep you warm and stylish.



