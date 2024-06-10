Free Radicals: Who’s Shaping Wellington Now? Meet The Creative Vanguard Taking Over Our Capital

They are purveyors of sustainable, local fare and they are literary luminaries. They are leaders of style and designers who dress diplomats and divas. For these six creatives who call Wellington home, their passion is shaped by a city synonymous with celebrating culture, creativity and community. We invite them to take over Parliament under one provision: come as you are.

Where better than Parliament House to gather the next generation of Wellington creatives making their mark on the city?

The epicentre of New Zealand politics was the ideal location for photographing some of the capital’s up-and-coming talent, from fashion to food to literature. Its famed chequerboard-tiled hallways (where MPs are often interviewed by journalists) and Edwardian-style Grand Hall, both created an ideal backdrop for our creatives to shine.

The Grand Hall’s 27m-long room was restored during the 1992-1995 Parliament House refurbishments and features arched stained-glass windows and ceiling domes designed so lighting behind them enhances the room’s decor. The parquet floor of Australian spotted gum is partially covered with a thick traditional-style carpet, and the elegant heart-rimu walls offer the perfect contrasting backdrop for our eclectic group.

But what to wear for our cover shoot? The brief was as simple. Wear something that makes you smile. Wearing a mix of garments from local makers, personal treasures and designers who imbue the spirit of colour and print in their aesthetic, the result is a medley of tradition and punk (tartan checks), craft (patchwork, crochet) and glamour (silk, gold).

From stylist Chloe Hill’s rainbow-coloured keffiyeh scarf making a statement at Parliament (purchased from Preserved Identity, a business that sells and promotes Palestinian products that help provide meals to the children of Gaza; to writer Romesh Dissanyake’s chequered green longyi from Myanmar, what our creatives wear also plays a major part in how they navigate their daily lives in the capital. “I feel like a boss in my blazer,” noted Graze-coowner Stina Persen, whose unique clash of colour and print was also an inspired choice to make a statement among the subdued colours of our public servants.

"As a child, I used to go to Bodhinyanarama Buddhist Monastery in Stokes Valley with my grandmother. Whenever I go there, I am reminded of her," says Romesh Dissanayake. Photo / Babiche Martens

The thinking man: Romesh Dissanayake, writer and poet

The poet, writer and chef tells the stories of his hometown with a deeply personal perspective.

When Romesh Dissanayake speaks, people listen. A calming presence and accomplished poet, chef and writer, he released his debut novel When I Open the Shop in 2023. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“The inspiration for the book came from a desire to explore an under-represented voice in New Zealand literature — the 1.5-generation migrant experience. The stories of the people around me when I was growing up in Wellington are in this book. It was about creating space, recognising a gap and writing towards it.

“I was also inspired by Coco Solid’s How to Loiter in a Turf War and Brannavan Gnanalingam’s Sodden Downstream. Place plays a big part in both works and I was fascinated by the role a city can play in shaping self-identity.

“There’s also an intriguing connection between our feelings for a place and our internal state. Sometimes, the frustration we project on to a city isn’t about the city itself, but something unresolved within us. Playing with this idea became a core element of the novel as well.”

Romesh was also a recipient of the 2022 Modern Letters Fiction Prize from the International Institute of Modern Letters at Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington. Exploring themes centred around identity, decolonisation and place, Romesh’s portfolio of poetry, fiction and essays also includes a chapbook poetry collection, Favourite Flavour House, featured in the latest Auckland University Press volume, AUP New Poets 10.

Back in his hometown after living in Melbourne, Romesh is reconnecting with the city. “Some of my favourite people in the world are here and I’ve loved catching up with them. Whenever I come back, I feel more grounded. I spent the last year in Melbourne and I’m not sure where I’ll end up next. But one thing is for sure — some part of me will always be anchored here in this city.”

Rita in Wellington. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Food is a big part of your life. Where do you go for a meal with friends and family? What do you usually order?

I recently went to Rita in Aro Valley to celebrate the launch of the novel. A meal at Rita is always so nourishing. Their menu changes daily. The food is simple and delicious. But it’s the freshness of the produce for me, I think. I’ve had asparagus with Sauce Messine in springtime. Grilled radicchio and smoked duck in winter. Tomatoes and raw kingfish in summer. Paul Schrader and Kelda Hains are true legends of the Wellington hospitality scene. A meal at Rita is a must.

Another favourite is Mabel’s. We are incredibly lucky to have a Burmese restaurant in this city. And Mabel’s is excellent. Named after owner Marlar Boon’s grandmother, Mabel’s is perfect for groups, catch-ups, cute dates, solo meals and pre-show snacks. A favourite dish of mine is their la phet thok (pickled tea leaf salad). It’s astringent, sour, spicy and crunchy. At Mabel’s, they make theirs with la phet (pickled green tea leaves), sliced cabbage, dried shrimp, crispy dhal, fish sauce and lemon juice. Order it alongside a bowl of rice, kyan thee hin (spiced eggplant curry), Burmese fried chicken and balachaung (crispy side hustle) on the side.

Wellington also has a very supportive fashion community. Tell us about your relationship with fashion and personal identity, particularly about what you chose to wear in our shoot. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

I like clothes or pieces that make me feel comfortable and confident. These days my wardrobe is mostly shades of green, purple, sage and olive. For the shoot, I wore pieces from two of my favourite stores — Sully’s and Kaukau. The chequered green longyi I wore is a gift from my friend who recently returned from a trip to Myanmar. It reminds me of a similar kind of sarong we wear in Sri Lanka.

Sully’s on Ghuznee St is the only store in the country to stock Story MFG — one of my favourite brands. Owner Hannah Sullivan has impeccable style. The Black Story MFG jacket and the Twinsun cardigan that I wore are from Sully’s. As are the Orswo knuckle stud earrings and the Zoe McBride “double dip ring”.

The Tanchen B/B cream bag is from Kaukau. It’s fun and playful and is a nod to beaded seat covers found in taxicabs across Southeast Asia. The whole Kaukau collection of ceramics, art, clothing and stuff for the whare is gorgeous. Owners Prak Sritharan and Nadya France-White have such great taste and a knack for finding incredible local artists and makers.

Where do you go in Wellington for time out?

Like the characters in the book, I enjoy going for long drives along the coastline in Wellington. I love driving down Great Harbour Way/Te Aranui o Pōneke on a rainy day around Shelly Bay, Miramar, Scorching Bay, Karaka Bay, all the way to Lyall Bay and beyond. Being close to where the sea meets the land brings me peace and offers a quiet space for reflection.

As a child, I used to go to Bodhinyanarama Buddhist Monastery in Stokes Valley with my grandmother. Whenever I go there, I am reminded of her. The monastery is nestled among native bush and I love feeling the pebbles under my feet in the courtyard and the warm wooden floorboards inside. Being there feels restorative and healing.

If you were mayor of Wellington for the day, what would be the first thing you would change?

Gosh, where to start? If I were mayor, I’d inherit a lot of legacy issues that multiple local councils have ignored. We are paying the price for that now. Our pipes, for example, or our wastewater treatment plant.

But I’d like to see our small retail and hospitality businesses boosted. We have stores that do cool and creative things in both industries. I recently went to a Soil of Cultures event at Urban Dream Brokerage and it was fantastic. I love it when public spaces are activated through participation in art. There’s something about this city that is inherently creative. We need to embrace that.

Have you found a community of people around you that you feel supported by?

Definitely. I’m lucky to be surrounded by loving like-minded people here in Wellington. I have writer friends and poets whom I trust and respect, and whom I can go to for advice and support. There is also my community of writing-adjacent friends who are amazing artists, musicians, makers and creatives in their own right. There is also my migrant community, hospitality community and the community of people I know from way back when.

“This is the city where my heart is,” says Chloe Hill.

The fashion icon: Chloe Hill, stylist

The leading stylist and creative is an advocate for her hometown’s creative point of view.

Chloe Hill is one of Aotearoa’s unique voices in fashion. A lover of print and colour, there’s an immediate joyful sensibility to how she styles her own clothes. As the founder of Coolprettycool, a website that spotlights emerging models and creatives, Chloe is immersed in the local and international fashion industry, working with a range of clients while indulging in her love of collecting vintage treasures and homewares. Her prolific work comes from more than a decade of working in magazines. It also extends to some of our favourite fashion shoots over the years, including styling New Zealand actor Zoe Robins and producing a very memorable party shoot.

What does Wellington mean to her at this point in her life? “It means home. Most of my adult life has been spent overseas and I always felt transient. Moving back here has really settled me, this is the city where my heart is.” Standing for her portrait on the famed black and white tiles of Parliament wearing a rainbow-coloured keffiyeh scarf wrapped around her shoulders from Preserved Identity, Chloe has played an instrumental part in showing how fashion can use its voice to raise awareness. “Fashion is political and I realise the importance of using the platform I have to stand up for what is right,” says Chloe. “What we wear can make others smile, but it can also be a way to share a message, to support a crucial movement.”

How would you describe Wellington’s style?

The style here is practical, but there is a lot of self-expression. Bold is a word I often use to describe the more eye-catching outfits I see. Among students there is a lot more creative layering and use of textures, which I love — they’re the looks that inspire me.

Tell us about what you wore to Parliament today.

I love silhouettes that are easy to run around in, but a little fun and dramatic, so a bright full skirt is a staple in my wardrobe. This pink one is from Kowtow and has pockets and an elastic waistband, so perfect in every way! The blouse is by the very talented Bobby of Campbell Luke — to me, a big collar is forever a classic and straightforward way to smarten up any look. I love the feminine feel of the lace and scalloped cotton. And finally, but most importantly, I’m wearing a rainbow keffiyeh which was made in Jordan by Palestinian refugees.

As someone who challenges the status quo through their work and their personal style, how do you think people can use fashion as a tool to effect change?

Where we spend our money is our vote for the world we want, and one of the most powerful ways to effect change. So firstly on a personal level, I try to give thought to every dollar I spend, who is making my clothes and who is impacted by my purchase. That’s something we can all do on a daily basis, not just with the clothes we buy, but in every aspect of our lives.

Not only that, what we wear can also convey a message about who we are and what we believe in. A small gesture of wearing something to show solidarity can mean so much. The same goes for my mahi and the images I put out into the world. Every piece of fashion I feature is a show of support for all the people behind that garment — from the designer, the pattern maker, right through to the person who grew the cotton.

I’m still learning and there’s a long way to go in terms of transparency. I’m very aware there are so many contradictions in what I do. But I think the most important thing is to have people who care working in the fashion industry, even if we don’t get it right all the time.

Burmese restaurant Mabel’s.

Where do you love to go in Wellington for a meal or drink with family and friends?

Mother of Coffee for a shared platter of delicious Ethiopian food. I’m also known to frequent Mabel’s and Aunty Mena’s. Those three are my go-tos!

Where do you go in Wellington for time out?

You’ll find me at home tackling another DIY project or painting another surface a bright colour. I’ve also become such a Les Mills girly. I’ve never touched the equipment but I swear by their classes — Body Balance, Pilates and Shapes. I actually find a lot of my creative ideas crop up during an exercise class, I think it’s the only time I switch off my brain and give space to let new ideas flow.

If you were the mayor of Wellington for the day, what would your first change be for the people and the city?

Get everyone on bikes and public transport. No cars for a day. Props to the council for all the new bike paths, it is really the way of the future. Our city and our country’s reliance on cars is more than a bit embarrassing.

“We are very proud to be part of the culinary capital,” say Max Gordy and Stina Persen. Photo / Babiche Martens

The power couple: Stina Persen and Max Gordy, restaurateurs

The couple behind Kelburn hotspot Graze Wine Bar are warm and welcoming when the Viva team drops by for dinner. Whether it’s a soft pretzel fresh out of the oven, delicate butterfish crudo delivered by local fisherman earlier that day (likely spear-caught or hand-dived), or perhaps a plate of comforting, pillowy gnocchi, the food served up by Stina and Max is made with a lot of love.

Former Chicago-born speed skater, chef Max is committed to delivering food with a sustainable, no-waste approach. With Stina at the front of house and managing operations, the dynamic pair offer a unique dining experience that’s helping bring a vibrant new energy to one of the capital’s wealthiest and genteel parts of town.

“I actually lived in Kelburn in my mid-20s,” says Max, “and loved it mainly due to it being at the top of a few hills to skate down. When we stumbled across the old Kelburn butcher that we transformed into Graze, we chatted with the owner from the fish and chip shop next door. She remembered me more than a decade later, which says a lot about the close-knit community in Kelburn Village.”

Stina agrees. “I love the tight-knit community too. The other business owners in the village were so welcoming to us and so many wonderful regulars from the neighbourhood have been so supportive. And the bird-watching is on point.”

What do you each love about Wellington?

Max: I’ve always loved the integration of nature throughout Wellington. There seem to be great green belts sprinkled all throughout the city, which is quite different to my hometown of Chicago. The people here have always been really accepting and friendly. The community vibe here is so special.

Stina: I love the arts culture in Wellington. There are so many creative people and projects and I love how compact and walkable the city is.

Max Gordy at work at Graze Wine Bar in Kelburn, which specialises in share plates and New Zealand wines. Photo / Babiche Martens

Where do you go in Wellington for time out?

Max: Classic chef answer here but I really enjoy foraging and getting out around the Wellington region to find out what’s in season. Recently, I’ve been getting a lot of mushrooms with all the late-autumn rains. My favourite walk is probably around Ahumairangi, there’s so many amazing views of Wellington and yet it still feels so remote.

Stina: I love a good stroll through a museum or gallery - we are spoiled for choice in Wellington.

Have you found the restaurant community supportive in Wellington?

Max: We’re always struggling with where to go for dinner, there’s so many restaurants in Wellington and they all have such a high-quality offering. The hospo community here is amazing, we’ve been doing special events with chefs from around Wellington since before we opened Graze and I’m sure there are many more to come in the future. Wellington is big on collaboration, not competition.

Stina: The dining scene in Wellington is vibrant and progressive. The creativity and quality are so high, with so many great establishments pushing for the exceptional and there’s a real feeling of hyping each other up. We are very proud to be part of the culinary capital.

Graze Wine Bar’s butterfish crudo. Photo / Babiche Martens

Where do you like to go in Wellington for a meal together?

We frequent Fred’s sandwiches in our mornings before work quite a lot and we do love a little lunch date on our days off, usually at one of our favourite spots: Maranui, Floriditas, The Hangar, or Bongusto. Kazu Yakitori and Sake Bar has also been a go-to for years now.

What do you admire about each other?

Stina: Max is the hardest-working person I know. He is also the silliest. It is so much fun to work with Max. He brings a lot of laughter wherever he goes. Max is literally obsessed with food and it is such a joy to watch him use his talents and passion on a daily basis.

Max: Stina keeps Graze afloat. She’s so organised with all the paperwork, she’s become a recycling expert and helps find new ways of reducing our waste output. Her wine list is incredible and I’ve got no idea how she manages to remember all the wines that she’s tasted.

“It’s an incredibly supportive place and it takes you as you are,” says James Bush, posing with model Jillian Allen. Photo / Babiche Martens

The fashion purist: James Bush, fashion designer

James Bush has the perfect combination of style and humour, something that has helped him navigate the industry after returning to his hometown in 2020 after living in London.

Born into a family of architects, James was destined for design. After finishing his studies in Wellington, James travelled to Europe where he spent time honing his craft in Paris, Brussels and London. He completed his MA in menswear at the University of Westminster in London, and after gaining a place on the British Fashion Council’s prestigious graduate programme, launched his eponymous brand, James Bush, in 2021. Last year, he was one of the first Viva Next Gen designers to showcase at New Zealand Fashion Week.

“I wanted to take that sophisticated European aesthetic and add in something distinctively New Zealand,” says James. “For me, that’s about freshness, modernity and ease, but also the fact that we celebrate women in positions of power. Those are the women I want to dress.”

So what has life been like reacquainting himself with Wellington while simultaneously working away at his fashion brand J.Bush? “In a funny way, I think it makes it easier because there’s always an excuse if one aspect or other doesn’t work! Coming back has felt like stepping off the treadmill.”

“I spent most of my 20s in Europe and they were decadent and a little wild. I think I needed space to take stock and New Zealand has provided that for me. Starting J.Bush has been harder than I could possibly imagine, not least because there is such limited access to materials, components and manufacturing here. Every part of the business is a struggle, made more so by the current economic climate. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do in the time you have available.”

Recently moving to a new workroom and office in the heart of the CBD, the space allows James to design and work with his discerning clients in peace.

“I am hugely influenced by my surrounding environment. I’ve always found studios slightly difficult because they imbue a certain pressure. I use music to alleviate this, and create a feeling of calm and peace. I much prefer to do my creative research and development at home, where it’s private and where I am lucky enough to be surrounded by beautiful things that inspire me. My home is quite formal, and probably deeply unfashionable too, but that doesn’t worry me. Art dealer Hamish McKay came for lunch and said, “It’s like someone’s grandparent’s home … cool grandparents!”

Aside from designing, James also writes a monthly column for the local newspaper (“It’s where I try to walk a line between sage and sassy”) and he also teaches part-time at Massey University.

“I’d noticed that there is a real disconnect between ‘inspiration’ and final product, and that process (getting from A to B) wasn’t being developed clearly.

“This year I’ve rewritten the final year honours paper and have based it on the Edmonds chocolate cake recipe. The idea is to get students to develop separate channels of research in isolation, before bringing them together to form their designs. Much like one prepares each ingredient separately before mixing the batter of a cake. This is the first year group I’ve taught like this and so far the results are looking really exciting, so watch this space!”

J.Bush during the Viva Next Gen show at New Zealand Fashion Week 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Do you find Wellington as a city inspiring?

I don’t know that I do find Wellington inspiring at the moment. I find the lack of beauty in the built environment quite difficult to deal with and I worry about the lack of sophistication among those deciding on the city’s future. In this complex moment in time, we need people who understand nuance, and I’m not convinced we have that.

That said, Wellington is very malleable and lots of doors have opened for me here. It’s an incredibly supportive place and it takes you as you are. I don’t feel the need to fit into a given mould here and it’s probably the first city I’ve lived in where that’s the case, so perhaps there’s a freedom here that is very inspiring.

Describe your Wellington customer in three words.

Intelligent, polished, creative.

Where do you like to go for an after-work drink and what do you usually order?

The Ram is my local and I’m partial to a pint of lager and a side of french fries.

Tell us about the garments you and model Jillian are wearing.

I am wearing the sample of the 20s trousers from collection 2, the Commander Coat from my very first collection, a Margaret Howell silk scarf and a Uniqlo jumper (just to keep it real). Oh, and Marni shoes, to balance the jumper. The coat is a clear example of where I’m going with J.Bush. The cut is soft and voluptuous, while the detailing is sharp and masculine. It’s that mix of hard and soft, decadence and restraint I find most interesting. Jillian is wearing the drape dress, currently available online. Again, I think it fits into that world of maximal minimalism, or is it minimal maximalism?

The muse: Jillian Allen, model and artist

The emerging artist and model has a unique style of her own that has inspired the pages of Viva, currently in her honours year completing a bachelor of fine arts at Massey University.

Meeting Jillian Allen for the first time for one of our most memorable fashion shoots with artist Yvonne Todd in 2022, it was clear then that her passion for creativity was palpable.

“Even though it was one of my very first photoshoots, working with Yvonne still stands as a total highlight,” says Jillian. “I just adore her work. Growing up, my mum had a copy of her book, Creamy Psychology, on the coffee table. One of the best parts of working with Yvonne was calling her and saying, “I’m going to be a Todd girl!”

As a kid, I found the images of Todd girls intriguingly displeasing, like they were so close to being beautiful if they hadn’t been jolted at the last second. Now I see this oddness not as a deviation from the rule, but as the rule itself. A rearranging of the constructs of femininity, through which their original oddities are brought to the foreground. These are not photos of real women, they are photos of caricatures of women. The ‘Todd Girl’ stands beautiful, poised, adorned, still and quiet, seemingly lost in some sort of psychological dismay as she looks straight through her glossy surface with a lobotomised stare.”

Jillian as a 'Todd girl' for Viva Magazine - Volume Nine, 2022. Photo / Yvonne Todd

“It was such an amazing opportunity as a young female artist to work with her and I really took so much away from it in so many ways. I remember coming back to university and my lecturers talking about it and photography students asking me about her lighting set-up. I really enjoyed putting on that persona, and who could forget the wig! I think I really relate to the Todd girl. I figure if my position in the world is ‘pretty young woman’, it is often easier to be looked at than listened to. And so I may as well give you something to really look at.”

From her approach to self-expression through her fashion to her passionate focus as an art student, Jillian is also one of the country’s rising modelling stars, having worked not only with Viva but a range of local brands including Deadly Ponies and Jimmy D.

So what does Wellington mean to her? “Wellington means freedom of expression. I grew up here, albeit in the familial suburbs of Karori. After graduating high school, I was desperate to escape the boardroom mums and golf dads of the capital I was exposed to, and so I did my first year of uni up in Auckland, which turned out to be an absolute nightmare for me. I was the only art student at my hall and everyone called me the ‘alty’ girl. It just wasn’t my scene. I transferred back down in the second year and it turned out Wellington is a place where individuality is encouraged. Everyone does it differently and there is no way to do it wrong, though people do wear a lot of black.”

Where are your favourite places to eat with friends in Wellington?

Winter in Wellington means Rams chilli oil dumplings. Aunty Menas makes a legendary vegan laksa. Taste of India on Kent Terrace has the best curries, and in a completely different tax bracket. Ortega is always phenomenal.

Where’s your go-to spot for a night out?

Puffin, the Ram, or Nightflower for a cocktail. B-space or Meow for a boogie. I’m not much of a beer/pub person but honestly the Welsh Dragon is yet to show me a bad time.

Tell us about your tartan outfit. Who designed it and what do you love about it?

My look today was made by my wonderfully talented friend Nell Varny at her label Spinelli as a part of her ‘Bitch in Uniform’ graduate collection.

The tartan miniskirt silhouette acts as a call back to her rebellious schoolgirl days of hiking up her winter kilt, a formative experience that I am all too familiar with. It was such a privilege to wear her design and I loved how many of us were wearing tartan, especially at Parliament. Tartan is such an authoritarian, bureaucratic, ultimately British pattern. Each line acts as a law, or bill that interweave each other to reinforce colonial ideals. Each stripe a highway cutting — through the whenua. But tartan is also punk. And oh-so-Wellington in my eyes.

Having a conservative government in a capital of liberal people means you’re going to get poked fun at. I see our wearing of tartan as creatives in Parliament more so in this retaliatory, punk, tongue-in-cheek way. As the reappropriation of tradition. I went to the same high school as Nicola Willis. Albeit 30 years apart, I wonder if she ever hiked her green winter kilt up in an act of bureaucratic rebellion?

If you were mayor of Wellington for a day, what would your first change be for the people and city?

First off, I have absolutely no business being mayor. One thing I would do is reverse Te Papa’s decision to de-install the action taken by Te Waka Hourua against the English version of Te Tiriti in December of last year. No reimagining of the exhibition could exist outside of the context of that action, and to remove it is to ignore the fact that The Treaty is a contemporary problem, affecting and being rebuked by the people right now in action and protest, not only in those past ones.

Also, on the day I’m mayor, no one is allowed to wear black for obvious reasons.

Where do you love to shop for fashion in Wellington?

Bizarre Bazaar has the most fun vintage and an awesome curation of young, local designers available to give you that in-the-know cool-girl edge. Designer-wise, Kowtow makes the best staples, and anything Jimmy D is bound to make you the most intriguing in the room.

Photographer / Babiche Martens. Sittings editor / Dan Ahwa. Hair, makeup and grooming / Miho Takashima.

With thanks to Checks Downtown for providing Max’s shirts, and Huhui — Parliament Events And Functions. To make a booking and to inquire about its catering service, visit Parliament.nz.

