In this new series, My Creative Space, we explore the intersection between commerce and creativity, talking to clever creatives who have spotted a business opportunity and gone for it.

Olivia Moon is someone who personifies the attitude of embracing experience. Ten years ago, she wanted to learn how to make handmade rugs from natural materials. The textile design graduate initially embarked on her journey as a passion project, but at some point it morphed into her life purpose. At the time she was in India, where she had gone to immerse herself in the centuries-old artisanal craft of rug making.

“I wanted to learn something new and embrace the experience of rug making. I lived in India for six months, spending a lot of time in factories learning, observing and marvelling at the craftsmanship of weavers.”

It was there that she experienced an epiphany. The years she had spent studying in Italy, and the post-grad job she’d landed in Sydney supplying rugs and furniture to interior designers, had led to this. She returned to New Zealand to launch Nodi Rugs & Carpet, a brand with a distinctive aesthetic that explores both style and substance.

Did you always believe that you would do something creative for a living?

Yes, it’s what has always come naturally to me. From a young age I have been drawn to tactile things — things that felt unique and interesting to the touch.

I lived in Milan for four years, while studying textile design. The trip to India was initially something to feed my curiosity. I really wanted to know how rugs were made by hand. While I was there I had some sample rugs made, just to see what they’d look like, and the next thing I knew I’d started a business.

Nodi rugs are handcrafted without the use of industrial machinery.

What’s the ethos behind Nodi?

I founded Nodi to create a natural place of connection between people and their environment. We believe this is best done through introducing natural rugs to ground spaces and defining areas within the home. I emphasise the word "natural" here, as a lot of people are unaware that the carpet or rugs in their homes are made from polyester — which is plastic!

My time in India was spent perched over the looms watching and taking notes and marvelling at how much care, love and patience goes into weaving rugs and carpet by hand — there is no industrial machinery in our making and these skills have been passed down the generations. While I was in India I was able to search for a manufacturer who adhered to best practices in both quality and fair trade.

Olivia finds inspiration in nature and vintage textiles.

What’s been the biggest challenge along the way?

For me, having studied textile design and being much more comfortable behind the scenes, learning how to build and run a business has been the biggest challenge by far, with some steep learning curves.

Any lessons learned?

Invest in good advice.

Have you ever failed at something that’s made you sharper?

I failed every paper in economics at high school. When I set up my business, I knew I needed help in this area.

Nodi’s Looped Jute Natural Rug features in this contemporary Melbourne home, a collaboration between Mazzei and Webster Architecture.

What advice would you give your 15-year-old self?

Nurture what you love doing, it will lead to a fulfilling life.

From its Auckland base, Nodi has become an international success story. How did that happen?

I have always been attracted to exploring the world, so selling Nodi in various countries was always in mind when I started the company. We currently sell in Australia and the US.

In the US we supply exclusively to interior designers and architects. We’ve found our brand values and unique product offering have been received really well.

Like attracts like - has social media helped your brand find its people?

Yes. We are deliberate about who we partner with, working with those who echo our brand philosophy and operate in an authentic way.

It’s satisfying to see Nodi out in the world, living in spaces and homes with people we admire. It’s mostly about making a connection with these people and strengthening our message about unique, handcrafted objects and their benefits.

A Nodi rug in Kalon Studios in Los Angeles. Photo / Greta Van Der Star

Were there people or resources that were especially helpful in the early days?

Many people! From the start, my dad and older brother really helped me shift my thinking from a passion project to a business, teaching me the basics. My husband (businessman and entrepreneur Jeremy Moon) has been the best mentor I could ask for, and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise has been particularly supportive with a range of resources as we have grown offshore.

Describe your style.

I am drawn to designers who are using interesting, natural fabrics, in a neutral palette, and appreciate garments that include handiwork.

I love travelling and am hugely inspired by each and every trip, exposing myself to undiscovered makers and collecting pieces (a vase, a painting, a mobile, a dress) from them along the way.

Because I am a mother (to two young children) there is also a utilitarian aspect to my wardrobe.

I also love having fresh flowers and inspiring books around the home, in my office and at the showroom.

What inspires you?

Being in nature. And I have a soft spot for antique and vintage textiles. I collect ribbons and fragments of fabrics.

Favourite magazines or podcasts?

The World of Interiors and Cabana magazine for their curation of interesting people and their environments, The Gentlewoman for their breadth of storytelling and ability to edit well.

I have just discovered The How To Academy podcast — there are so many rich learnings to be had in there!

“It’s satisfying to see Nodi out in the world, living in spaces and homes with people we admire,” says Olivia.

Got anything you’re dreaming and scheming about?

Very soon we are officially launching our 100 per cent wool carpet range. A bespoke carpet service has been available to clients for a while.

Due to demand, we are now making carpet part of our core offering. Nodi’s favourite weaves and colours will be available in carpet rolls, wider than industry standard, allowing for fewer joins. It will be one of the few handcrafted carpets available in New Zealand. Watch this space!

What does home mean to you?

For me, without a rug in a living room, a home has no soul. Home is the resting place, a space to disconnect from the chaos outside and recharge. Home is somewhere to nestle away, connect with loved ones, share stories, play, cook, rest, learn and rejuvenate. It is the anchor in our lifestyle. When the foundation is strong, the rest can grow and thrive.

More inspiring creatives

And the places where they make things.

