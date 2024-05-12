11 Stylish Autumn Jackets, Because It’s Cold Out There

These jackets will make you both the coolest and the warmest person at brunch.

It’s the time of year to find yourself some good outerwear. In many ways, it is a calibre of insistent warmth — of dependable wool and delicate cashmere, of jackets that make you feel as though you’re still ensconced in your favourite blanket.

Whatever outerwear you need, swaddle yourself in these cosy options selected by fashion assistant and stylist Annabel Dickson. There are relaxed hybrid shirts that you can throw on easily over jeans and a cardigan, a chic shearling number that doubles down on the sleek-outside-fuzzy-inside formula, and an abbreviated coat that would go great with a belt.

An abbreviated coat is a smart choice, like this one that has a drop shoulder and goes great with a belt.

Have it both ways with the jacket that looks like a shirt in a charming green and blue check.

When the weather bites, stay sheathed in Tigrado shearling.

There’s plenty to love about patchwork, and this jacket from French brand Sezane is a lovely one — a chorus of velvet and embroidery that’s perfect for cold-weather layering.

Few can rival a fuzzy bomber jacket. This one comes with ribbed cuffs in a subdued lime.

Local label Maggie Marilyn has made jacket-shirt hybrids a mainstay in its collections. This cherry-bright number is relaxed in its proportions and easily worn over jeans and a sweater.

Neutrals calling your name? There’s also a check jacket for that.

Collarless and simple, designer Juliette Hogan’s pistachio jacket is an obvious frontrunner in the realm of houndstooth.

This jacket draws on a kimono silhouette. The result is punctuated with a tie-front belt all handmade in New Zealand.

Boasting a combination of cashmere and wool, this patch-pocket jacket rendered in a calm seafoam has a reassuring comfort factor.

Also made from wool and cashmere? This generously collared jacket crafted in a boxy espresso.

