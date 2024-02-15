The best pairs of jeans are sometimes the ones that go the extra mile.

A good pair of jeans is an archetypal fashion staple. But sometimes what you want is a good pair of fancy jeans. They’re a worthy adversary, the kind that shares chromosomal ties with rhinestones, raw hems and other things that feel sparkling and distressed.

Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson selects some of the season’s best jeans that go the extra mile. While designers like local label Paris Georgia and Copenhagen-based Ganni have denim that trades in personality, they have also made it their business to make wardrobe fixtures whose sweet spot is uncompromisingly, declaratively fun that you can take (almost) anywhere.

London-based brand Self Portrait has mastered designing wearable clothes with a little something. For these relaxed jeans, that something is rhinestones. There are copious amounts of them, and what that amounts to is denim that (literally) shines.

All shiny: These Frame jeans, rendered in a holographic hue. Leave this pair to their iridescence by wearing them with something simple, like a white singlet or reliable cardigan.

Local label Paris Georgia knows how to play with form, such as these straight-cut jeans which feature a particularly lovely cross-over detail.

You can count of Versace for splurge-splurge jeans that command attention. This pair’s “lasered Barocco pattern” coils from the hem to the accent Medusa hardware.

Zara doubles down on texture with a veritable string of baubles — a refreshing angle for classic mid-blue denim.

Paloma Wool keeps these jeans interesting with a subtle strip of studs, made with a loose fit and a low waist.

If you are looking to invest in something of a playful abbreviation, consider these jeans from Area NYC: the crystal slits sit high on the thigh.

Copenhagen-based brand Ganni knows how to have fun, even with denim. This go-everwhere pair cut from organic cotton jacquard features a pattern that’s part floral, part swirl.

Rejina Pyo leans into the two-toned look with raw hems and a loose fit.

Lay all your love on lace-up sides and a faded straight-leg silhouette with this pair of jeans from Maje.

Sometimes the exuberance you want is in the addition of something subtle. For these slightly flared Gimaguas jeans, it’s an adjustable buckle.

