Make your ear lobes the main attraction with these head-turning statement earrings

Pendulous, iridescent, artful and unique — the array of statement earrings to select from right now offers an easy solution for those seeking something extra to complement a summer wardrobe.

Whether for work or a special occasion, there’s something appealing about a pair of earrings with plenty of personality. In some situations, they provide a saving talking point when there’s a lull in the conversation.

What head-turning earrings has fashion assistant Annabel Dickson selected for your consideration this week?

Well, for starters, you could channel your inner Jem from Jem and the Holograms in a pair of oversized star earrings from local jewellery favourite Meadowlark, or pay tribute to the 90s in a pair of playful clip-ons from Mondo Mondo.

Possibly the best thing about donning a pair of statement earrings in the summer is how the sun reflects them in full light. There’s something special about an earring that can take an otherwise hum-drum look to another level, offering a failsafe option for those days when you need an easy outfit pick-me-up.

These blockbuster-worthy earrings from Meadowlark will definitely make you the star of the show. Great for those who prefer a solid, stud-style earring.

Set in enamel and featuring original art from Hawke’s Bay artist Vanessa Arthur, these options are perfect for someone with an artful disposition. Try these with a crisp white shirt for the office for maximum impact.

Rejina Pyo describes these as pom poms for your ears. These beauties are gold-plated chandelier-style with glass pearl clusters in a mother-of-pearl texture.

A pearl drop-style earring makes these the perfect choice for a décolletage-baring neckline.

Handmade in Muriwai by local artist Joss Hong, these earrings are inspired by native birds, a beautiful, abstract ode to Mother Nature.

A glitzy option, these Swarovski crystal earrings in multiple tones of green offer an easy solution for taking an LBD to the next level.

Designed with white freshwater pearls, these also feature a single glittering cubic zirconia as an added element of sparkle.

It wouldn’t be a round-up of statement earrings without a reliable pair of clip-ons. Taking us back to the 80s and 90s, we’d gladly snap these on for fun.

Movement is key to this playful pair, perfect for after-five events.

It’s giving 80s prom and we’re here for it. Take a chance on these and team with a casual fit like a T-shirt and jeans for immediate elevation.

These retro-inspired gemstone earrings are perfect for reflecting the summer sun.

These dark blue-hued crystal earrings from Australian designer Christie Nicolaides are available in both pierced or clip-on options, and in a multitude of colourways.

Make a statement with a singular drop earring. Simply layer among other earrings or pair with a standard gold or silver hoop for an asymmetric nod to the 80s once again.

These bedazzled shell earrings, handmade locally by Anoushka Van Rijn, are a great way to incorporate beach motifs into an easy summer look.

More shopping

What to buy now and love forever.

Neck minute: 16 halter tops and dresses perfect for peak summer. From elegant party gowns to go-with-everything tops, they’re ready to show some shoulder.

Beaded necklaces, bracelets and earrings that’ll have you totally charmed. Stretching from minimalism to maximalism, bold and brash stones to dainty pearls.

15 chic shirts and blouses that’ll bring a resort state of mind to the office. With relaxed fits and sunny dispositions, they work hard to prop up summer.

17 summer pyjamas you can wear when it’s hot. The hottest summer pyjamas are also the coolest. From Te Tai Tokerau to NYC, stylist Thistle Brown’s cult label comes to town.

Add to cart: What the Viva team is buying for summer. Comfortable pyjamas, a crossbody bag, a breezy shirt and more.