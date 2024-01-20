The demure appeal of a knee-length skirt can serve you well both on and off-duty.

If the Hemline Index is anything to go by, it could be spot on, considering the assortment of knee-length and maxi skirts on offer at multiple retailers, even during the height of summer.

However, since hemlines are all over the place, perhaps it’s a general indication of how chaotic the world is right now, particularly the difficult challenges retailers and designers will have to face this year in delivering clothes people want to buy.

But let’s chat skirts. Specifically, ones that skim the knees. There are loads to choose from, as fashion assistant Annabel Dickson has observed below.

Carine Roitfeld’s penchant for a pencil skirt was one skirt style that made an impact in the mid-to-late noughties, and while there are a handful of pencil-shaped options around, the dominating idea for any bottom-half dressing is to feel free, which is why trousers are wider and skirts free-flowing.

Pleated skirts with a preppy bent have made something of a convincing case for academic-inspired dressing, but one of the better skirts we’ve seen all season is actually from Cotton On. With its simple, soft A-line shape and lace inserts, it’s a versatile option that speaks directly to the renaissance of mid-length skirts, with a nod to the 2000s in a way that’s not ironic at all.

This style is the perfect accompaniment for whatever your day entails. You can see how easily this classical silhouette can be made approachable with an oversized T-shirt.

This wrap pleated skirt from Zambesi is a lightweight and easy-wearing option. It can easily be dressed down for everyday wear with the addition of sneakers or a relaxed blouse.

A bias-cut silhouette that nods to the 90s, and a style you can mix and match with most wardrobe items.

This skirt from the American nostalgia label Réalisation Par features a playful print, great for any dress code.

The versatile neutral shade of this Tibi slip skirt teams well with anything from bold pops of colour to muted tones. It’ll transcend the summer season, with longevity into the cooler months ahead.

For a textural choice, you cannot look past this mid-length skirt crafted from 100 per cent cotton in a timeless canvas weave from Danish label Saks Potts. Featuring an A-line silhouette, this shape works particularly well with a cropped jacket or blazer. A pair of 90s-inspired strappy kitten heels wouldn’t go amiss either.

This romantic style works well paired with bright tights. Alternatively, wear this style over a pair of trousers.

Featuring oversized sequins on a tailored wool base structure, this skirt is the embodiment of a joyous mid-length skirt.

This light and bouncy box-pleat style comes in a linen tweed fabric. A crisp white button-up shirt is all this skirt requires for maximum impact.

An easy breezy option for the faint at heart who are wanting to test the waters before jumping right in. This no-fuss style from Cotton On is a great trans-seasonal piece that doesn’t overwhelm.

The full matching ensemble is a no-brainer. However, this style will also work with your favourite T-shirt.

It’s all glitz and glam with this sequinned skirt. Take a leaf from international runway collections, such as Prada, with unexpected styling: an oversized shirt and a pair of chunky loafers.

Minimalism at its best. Featuring an elasticated waist, it falls just below the knee, in a stunning powder blue viscose satin.

Swap your trousers for this structured option. A great summer choice for the office.

Made from 100 per cent mako cotton, a fabrication that is typically lightweight, soft, breathable, comfortable and has excellent drape. Tap into the preppy vibe of this style or add an unexpected element, such as a rugby jersey or football T-shirt.

This denim number from Christopher Esber is the ultimate product of chicness and wearability. A button-up shirt is the perfect pairing. Summer sandals would take this look to the next level for an everyday ensemble.

Adrienne Winkelmann is no stranger to the mid-length skirt. The designer has an array of unique materials that help reimagine classic shapes like this.

