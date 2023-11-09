How, Exactly, Do You Wear A Sequinned Skirt? We Have Tips

The Viva team offers up its top styling advice on what to wear and how to wear it. Here, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson shares her love for a glint of glamour.

It’s officially the festive season, and I’m no stranger to a slightly bedazzled ensemble.

With the launch of Rabanne’s designer collection with H&M launching today, it is only appropriate we do a deep dive into how one might wear some of the more eccentric pieces, including this sequin skirt.

Metallic and embellished clothing have been a signature part of the Rabanne brand since its inception in 1966 by legendary designer Paco Rabanne. The most iconic piece still running in production today, the chain mail dress, is a disco ball turned mini dress.

“I approached this collection with a desire to create an inclusive, instinctive vision of fun, drawing out the playful side of Rabanne with the chainmail and sequin pieces and offsetting them with 1970s tailoring and leisurewear,” says the current creative director of Rabanne, Julien Dossena who took over the Parisian fashion house in 2013.

“Paco Rabanne was a genius when it came to radical design and innovative materials; I’m excited to take that philosophy further with a collection that makes our icons more accessible and also pushes the boundaries of sustainability.”

The Outfit

The skirt is a bold and well-constructed statement piece with a sleek silhouette that references the circular shaping of those original Rabanne designs. This piece retails at $269 and is available at H&M Commercial Bay from November 9 until stock runs out.

Structured with an A-line shape and featuring recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) sequins, this piece is definitely great for moving and grooving in. The fitting is snug at the hip, the weighted construction means the piece drops beautifully and shimmers. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

A huge plus is that this piece is lined and is not scratchy.

The Advice

There are two women who taught me how to wear sequins: Carrie Bradshaw and Jenna Lyons. So, there are really two ways you can approach this: more-is-more or understated.

I have opted for somewhere in the middle, but to really make this stunning piece work for you, consider all aspects of life and where it might fit best.

Of course, the obvious would be elevated, with contrasting metals like a chunky or oversized silver earring, a chic black camisole, and a good pair of heels.

But can you make this obscure piece work for the office? I started from the ground up. Sneakers. We all have them and love them, so why not throw them on as a contrast to the glam?

To keep it tidy and chic on top I have chosen a tailored white shirt. It is a piece most of us have in our wardrobes already. A touch of white keeps this look fresh for daytime. For a true high-low look, try a great oversized T-shirt.

The Shop

With thanks to Fuji Instax.